Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / ShareChat expands its convertible debentures round to $65 million

ShareChat expands its convertible debentures round to $65 million

The additional funds will be invested in company's advertising tech stack

ShareChat
Photo: Shutterstock
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd), India’s largest homegrown social media company, said it has expanded its convertible debentures round to $65 million, to accommodate new investment from EDBI, a leading Singapore-based global investor. 

These additional funds will be utilised to invest further in the company's advertising tech stack and expand the consumer transactions businesses with investment in newer monetisation features for the creator ecosystem. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Currently, the ShareChat app is operationally proﬁtable for the past several months, while the Moj app is close to operating break-even.

In April this year, ShareChat raised $49 million via convertible debentures in the funding round led by existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and HarbourVest, amongst others.

According to media reports, Sharechat is closing a $16 million fundraise, while laying off about 5 per cent of its workforce (around 30-40 employees) after a bi-annual performance review.

“The fact that ShareChat could attract new investment from a sovereign fund like EDBI is a signiﬁcant positive sign,” said a person familiar with the matter.  

More From This Section

Byju Raveendran takes charge of Byju's as NCLAT accepts BCCI settlement

WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

Meesho strengthens board with appointment of four independent directors

NCLAT approves Byju's settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea

Blinkit targets 2,000 dark stores by 2026 end while profitable: CEO


“Attracting new investors of this calibre in today’s cautious private investment environment reﬂects that the market is taking note of the company’s progress towards building a proﬁtable business,” the person said.

ShareChat  runs India’s largest short video platform, Moj in addition to the ShareChat app, which collectively cater to over 325 million users. ShareChat said it has democratised social media in India by offering content in over 15 Indian languages. 

Through its multilingual approach and diverse ad formats, the company has worked for more than 200 advertisers in the country including HUL, Maruti, P&G, Hero and Samsung. 

Over the past couple of years, ShareChat said it has rapidly grown its monetising avenues, including virtual gifting where it stands as the market leader by a huge margin.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

Tata's Rs 27,000 cr chip plant in Assam operational by 2025: Chandrasekaran

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Deepika crashes out in QF; Nishant Dev QF bout at 12:18 AM

LIVE: Rescue operation in Wayanad in final stage, says Kerala CM; over 200 still missing

Topics :ShareChatSocial Media

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story