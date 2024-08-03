ShareChat expands its convertible debentures round to $65 million

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd), India’s largest homegrown social media company, said it has expanded its convertible debentures round to $65 million, to accommodate new investment from EDBI, a leading Singapore-based global investor.

These additional funds will be utilised to invest further in the company's advertising tech stack and expand the consumer transactions businesses with investment in newer monetisation features for the creator ecosystem.

Currently, the ShareChat app is operationally proﬁtable for the past several months, while the Moj app is close to operating break-even.

In April this year, ShareChat raised $49 million via convertible debentures in the funding round led by existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and HarbourVest, amongst others.