WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
myHQ by ANAROCK today announced a strategic partnership with WeWork India, a flexible workspace provider, under which myHQ will be the latter's solitary technology, marketing, and sales partner for its products, including day passes, conference room bookings, and virtual offices.

Users will be able to book these products from either of the platforms, myHQ or WeWork; the myHQ product journey will take over at the time of purchase.

Utkarsh Kawatra, co-founder and chief executive officer of myHQ by ANAROCK, said, “This mandate complements the 1,000+ partner flexible workspace brands already on our platform, and with this exclusivity, we can now provide unparalleled flexibility and convenience to our users by giving access to the largest footprint across the country. This is the first product sales mandate anyone has ever signed in this industry, and we are happy to see WeWork India trust us with this.”

Kawatra also disclosed the firm’s plan to sign one or two more mandates in the coming months. “Whether it is an individual, a freelancer, or a hybrid corporate, whether it is a space at Rs 200 a day or Rs 2,000 a day, we want to cater to all workspace needs,” he added. myHQ is targeting to grow its on-demand bookings from 30,000 to 100,000 per month in 2024-25.

Speaking about the partnership, Karan Virwani, chief executive officer, WeWork India, said, “Flexible workspaces have redefined the way India works, and we expect the demand to grow manifold. This collaboration will enable us to further expand our reach and deliver unparalleled value to our members.”

India to see surge in freelancers, remote workers, and gig workers

According to myHQ by ANAROCK’s report, about 4 million freelancers across the creative domain, tech roles, and business consultants regard flexi day passes as an attractive alternative to explore.

In India, on-demand access to coworking spaces is a viable and flexible workspace option available to the 15 million freelancers, remote, and gig workers. The country is projected to have 350 million gig jobs by 2025, while the freelance workforce is set to reach 23.5 million by 2030.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

