Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / SBI's total fundraise via bonds touches Rs 50,000 crore so far during FY25

SBI's total fundraise via bonds touches Rs 50,000 crore so far during FY25

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India earlier this month had raised Rs 10,000 crore through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance

SBI, State Bank Of India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the raising of Rs 10,000 crore from infra bonds, SBI's total fundraise has touched Rs 50,000 crore so far during the current financial year.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India earlier this month had raised Rs 10,000 crore through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance.

The bank garnered Rs 5,000 crore AT1 Bonds, Rs 15,000 crore Tier 2 Bonds and Rs 30,000 crore Long Term Bonds till date during FY25 at a very competitive rate, SBI said in a statement.

All these issues have attracted overwhelming responses from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2 times against the respective base issue size, it said.

SBI Chairman CS Setty said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country's largest bank.

The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks etc, it said.

More From This Section

Rupee falls 15 paise to 83.44 against US dollar during early trade

FACE's ambitious goal: Uniting 75% of fintech players in three years

Govt to revamp infrastructure lender IFCI by shutting its lending ops

Banks eye Rs 1 trillion through infrastructure bond issuances in FY25

Govt to soon provide long-term finance via PACS to empower farmers: Shah

These bonds are of 15 years tenor except for the AT1 Bonds which is perpetual.

Last month, SBI mobilised fund via Additional Tier 1 bonds.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, Nov 26: HUL, SBI, Coal India, IndiGo, Adani Group shares

State Bank of India to channel $1.5 billion in global book in 4 months

SBI launches low-cost tailored vehicle loan for Uber's fleet partners

Lending rate cut still some time away: SBI Managing Director Vinay M Tonse

State Bank of India plans to open 300-400 branches a year in medium term

Topics :sbifundingsBonds

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story