Staqu unveils AI tool in collaboration with UP police to nab criminals

Staqu Technologies has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence-powered tool, Crime GPT, as part of its ongoing collaboration with the UP Government and Special Task Force to enhance and broaden the region’s security landscape.

“By interfacing with a digitized criminal database, Crime GPT facilitates tailored searches for law enforcement seeking precise details on targeted individuals, utilizing both written and audio inputs,” said Atul Rai, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies.

Rai explained that this is an extension of their work on the Trinetra, which has been adopted by the UP Police Department and deployed through integration with security cameras.

“We are proud to work with homeland security, and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relationship with the UP Government, all in service of fortifying the security landscape,” said Rai.

Crime GPT uses this criminal database and delivers results based on written and audio inputs. For instance, if information is required about the number of felonies committed by a criminal within the last two years, the query is input in written form or as a voice message. The tool then accesses the database and provides the requested information. It comes equipped with features such as facial recognition, speaker identification, voice recognition, and criminal gang analysis, among others.

Crime GPT is an extension of Staqu’s Trinetra application. Trinetra utilizes facial recognition and audio cues to detect, monitor, and maintain a criminal’s trail, facilitating easier tracking and apprehension. Collaborating with the UP Police Department, Staqu previously built a digitized database of over 900,000 criminals, becoming the first Indian company to achieve this milestone.

Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh Police, remarked that the organisation has seen a significant impact in the last few years through the implementation of the Trinetra project in parts of UP districts. “This has not only helped us increase public security but also maintain law and order by keeping us alert in real-time,” said Kumar. “Moreover, we have laid the groundwork for transitioning towards a digitized mode of governance for our law enforcement agencies. Crime GPT, based on a secure AI platform, will aid in faster retrieval of information, thereby assisting ongoing criminal investigations and smoothing necessary processes and formalities. It will facilitate data collation across various law enforcement centres, aiding in quicker resolution,” he added.

In the security segment, Staqu’s clientele includes nine state departments, including the UP Police Department (Special Task Force). Crime GPT is the latest project by Staqu Technologies in the AI-enabled audio-video analytics division, enabling authorities to enhance security through advanced criminal monitoring.