Startup ecosystem matures, shutdowns plunge to 5-year low in 2025

Shailesh Haribhakti, a management expert, said that many startups, which were founded during the pandemic boom, were built on rapid scaling and the assumption of endless capital. However, on the back of tightened funding and market corrections, several startups had to cease operations.

“We are a maturing economy. The founders are learning to fail fast and move on. The data tells us that there is a maturity, which is creeping into the whole sector, and people are not assuming that they will be given the right and permission to burn cash, and so they are more careful. The other way to look at it is that people have become so much more careful in choosing their business models and the problems, and that’s also a driver of better outcomes,” Haribhakti said.