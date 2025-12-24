India's startups build humanoids with local code, globally sourced hardware

A group of school students is drawn to a large tent at IIT Bombay’s Techfest, held earlier this week, where a line of supercars and superbikes is on display, but it is not these machines that interest them.

Instead, their attention is fixed on a quadruped robot confidently weaving through the crowd, greeting them and evoking laughter as it jumps and waves its front legs while balancing steadily on its rear ones, much like a real-life canine.

What are quadruped robots and where are they used?

Beyond entertainment, quadruped robots, also known as robodogs, are proving their value in real-world applications such as security and surveillance, exploration, and search-and-rescue operations, particularly in environments where human access is limited or unsafe.

As the name suggests, these are stable autonomous or semi-autonomous robots with four legs, a set of sensors to map and understand the environment, a processing unit, and batteries for their energy needs.

“These work best in areas that are hazardous by human standards or industrial areas where human intervention is risky. Humanoids, quadrupeds, or drones (underwater and air) are still manufactured in China, whereas a bunch of complex programming and code can be done locally,” said Fahad Baig, business manager at XBoom, a Bengaluru-based robotics firm.

Why do Indian startups still source robotics hardware globally?