Startups in 'dead pool' down 99.8% this year, 'zombies' a new threat

Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo became the most recent entrant into the startup ‘dead pool’ after shutting its operations last week. However, startups shutting shop – a trend exacerbated by the so-called funding winter – have declined by a massive 99.8 per cent this year.

Investors say that the wave of startup shutdowns over the last few years was a "necessary cleanup" and founders are now focused on improving their operational metrics. Yet, the startup world may not be completely out of the woods yet, as 'zombie' startups have emerged as a new threat.



“Founders need to ensure that their business models work from day one. Companies like Koo, who operate on a 'copycat' model offering no differentiation, cannot survive in a market like India. The market is ruthless, and it will sweep away lazy ideas,” said a prominent investor under the condition of anonymity.

Besides Koo, other startups to have entered the dead pool over the past years include Niki, Zipgo, Crejo.Fun, FrontRow, and GramFactory, among others.

Decline in the dead pool

In 2021, as many as 5,868 startups shut shop owing to prevailing macroeconomic headwinds. This figure came down to 1,720 in 2023 and just four in 2024 so far, as macro conditions have improved, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.







This decline, in part, can also be attributed to the funding winter, which, according to investors, has instilled some much-needed “fiscal discipline” among founders. “In the last one year, we have seen many companies start to sacrifice top-line growth to boost their gross profit margins. That is also where the multiples are. Multiples have shifted from revenue to gross profit. The prospect of a strong IPO exit has also drawn founders towards profitability,” says Vikram Chachra, founding partner, 8i Ventures – a fintech-focused venture capital firm.



In parallel, startup funding has also risen. Although funding declined 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half (H1) of 2024, budding companies raised $4.1 billion in H1 2024, marking a 4 per cent increase from $3.96 billion in H2 2023, after four consecutive half-year periods of declining funding since 2022, as per Tracxn.

Moreover, the number of layoffs among startups has come down by 62 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,600 in the first five months of the year (January-June), from as many as 9,596 layoffs in the same period the previous year, Business Standard had reported earlier.

While the numbers certainly paint a rosy picture, the country’s startups may not be out of hot water yet.



Cash-burning zombies

While founders have now become more prudent, there are firms that continue to burn cash to survive and may soon end up in the dead pool once their runway ends.

“There are several companies who raised large rounds a few years ago at inflated valuations, when capital was easy to come by, who do not have a proper business model. They have enough money to survive for a few years. Once the cash runs out, we may see more companies shutting down,” said the investor quoted above, who did not want to be named.

Dubbed ‘zombie’ startups, these are companies that are technically operational but have lost their vigour.



“These companies keep their doors open just enough to avoid being written off by their investors… and they contribute to the overall number of 'active' startups despite their lack of real growth or impact,” says Anirudh A Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund – a micro-venture capital fund.

It should also be noted that, as the market has cooled down over the last 12 to 18 months due to the funding freeze, fewer startups have been launched, leading to fewer shutdowns.

Damani adds that the trend of declining shutdowns is “cyclical” and we may see more startups shutting down in the future.