SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development studio, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $100 million.

The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital.

Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.

The company saw returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, invest in the Series B round.

ALSO READ: Airtel in talks with govt on AGR dues-to-equity conversion: Gopal Vittal This $15 million Series B funding follows SuperGaming’s $5.5 million Series A round in October 2021 and includes both the latest funding commitments and prior investments from returning backers.

The company said it will use the capital to expand its flagship game, Indus Battle Royale, into international markets, beginning with Latin America in partnership with Loud.GG.

Funds will also be utilised to scale game development capabilities, invest in talent, create new intellectual properties (IPs), and deepen publisher partnerships.

“Our deeper mission is to empower the gaming ecosystem through SuperPlatform. We are providing developers worldwide with the tech backbone to bring their most ambitious visions to life, including seamless integration of Web3,” said Roby John, chief executive officer and co-founder of SuperGaming.