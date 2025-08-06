Home / Companies / Start Ups / SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

SuperGaming raises $15 mn Series B to take Indus Battle Royale global

Pune-based SuperGaming secures $15 mn in Series B funding at a $100 mn valuation to expand Indus Battle Royale to Latin America and scale game development capabilities

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.
Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development studio, has raised $15 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $100 million.
 
The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital.
 
Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.
 
The company saw returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, invest in the Series B round.
 
This $15 million Series B funding follows SuperGaming’s $5.5 million Series A round in October 2021 and includes both the latest funding commitments and prior investments from returning backers. 
 
The company said it will use the capital to expand its flagship game, Indus Battle Royale, into international markets, beginning with Latin America in partnership with Loud.GG.
 
Funds will also be utilised to scale game development capabilities, invest in talent, create new intellectual properties (IPs), and deepen publisher partnerships.
 
“Our deeper mission is to empower the gaming ecosystem through SuperPlatform. We are providing developers worldwide with the tech backbone to bring their most ambitious visions to life, including seamless integration of Web3,” said Roby John, chief executive officer and co-founder of SuperGaming.
 
The company will also focus on scaling SuperPlatform, developed in partnership with Google Cloud.
 
“The sophisticated, cloud-based SaaS solution is meticulously designed for building and managing global, hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games for lower-end devices in emerging markets,” the company said in a statement.
 
SuperGaming’s portfolio includes games such as MaskGun, Battle Stars, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale, which together have over 200 million installs.
 
The Indo-futuristic Battle Royale Indus has garnered over 9 million downloads across Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS.
 
SuperGaming was founded by Roby John, Sreejit J, Navneet Waraich, Christelle D’Cruz, and Sanket Nadhani. It has over 120 employees in Pune and Singapore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's much-maligned factory floor gets a radical deep-tech makeover

SuperGaming raises $15 mn in fresh funding at 5 times higher valuation

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹1.27 lakh with smart features, fast charge

Agentic AI startups raise $2.8 billion in 2025, says Prosus report

TurboHire raises $6 mn Series A to scale AI-led hiring platform globally

Topics :gaming industryGaming companiesfundings

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story