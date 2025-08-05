Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹1.27 lakh with smart features, fast charge

EV startup Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ Sigma, its latest electric motorcycle targeted at urban commuters, at an introductory price of Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.4 kWh variant. The 4.4 kWh variant is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh. These prices are valid for a limited period, after which they will rise to Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively.

Positioned as a next-generation commuter motorcycle, the Rorr EZ Sigma features hardware and software upgrades over the earlier Rorr EZ model. Key additions include a reverse mode, a 5-inch TFT display with built-in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music. Oben has also introduced ergonomic changes such as a redesigned seat and new colour schemes.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's business empire: Brands, startups, and major investments The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will compete with a growing field of electric motorcycles and premium electric scooters aimed at urban commuters. In the electric motorcycle category, its closest rivals include the Revolt RV400, priced around Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, varying by state subsidies), offering a range of approximately 150 km, a top speed of 85 km/h, and features such as a swappable battery and artificial engine sound. Another contender is the Hop Oxo, priced in the Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh range, delivering up to 150 km range and 90 km/h top speed, targeting younger, style-focused urban buyers.

The model is powered by Oben’s in-house LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology, which the company claims offers greater temperature tolerance and lifespan. Both variants deliver a top speed of 95 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds. The IDC-certified range is up to 175 km, with three ride modes – Eco, City, and Havoc – and fast-charging support (0–80 per cent in 1.5 hours). ALSO READ: Your electric car runs on data but how safe is it from cyberattacks? Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oben Electric, said, “The launch of Rorr EZ Sigma represents a decisive step forward in our journey to shape the future of city commuting. With this model, we’ve gone beyond incremental upgrades to address the deeper expectations of today’s commuter, combining intelligence, comfort, and reliability in a motorcycle that’s built for India.”