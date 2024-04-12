Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy launches 'Swiggy Pawlice' initiative for finding missing pets

Swiggy launches 'Swiggy Pawlice' initiative for finding missing pets

The on-demand convenience platform's Swiggy Pawlice feature empowers pet parents to report a missing pet directly on the Swiggy app

Swiggy Pawlice- Feature to Help Find Lost Pets
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Now one can find missing pets on Swiggy. The on-demand convenience platform unveiled an innovative addition to its app: Swiggy Pawlice. This feature empowers pet parents to report a missing pet directly on the Swiggy app, harnessing the network of Swiggy's delivery partners as compassionate allies in the search efforts.

“As a pet parent myself, I understand firsthand the worry and anguish that accompanies the thought of a pet going missing,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace. “While I sincerely hope that such a distressing event never occurs to any fellow pet parent, if it does, Swiggy Pawlice stands ready to be a dependable resource to assist them.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Swiggy launched this feature in the presence of Shantanu Naidu, general manager, Tata Trusts, House of the Chairman, and other pet parents.

“We want the services we rely on daily to demonstrate empathy and mindfulness towards the world around us,” said Shantanu Naidu, general manager, Tata Trusts, House of the Chairman. “With initiatives like the Tata Animal Hospital offering subsidised and free treatment for strays in need of lifesaving critical care, the ecosystem is now in place. All that's left for us to do is to participate in animal welfare efforts and be a part of creating a better world for all beings.”

Pet parents can report their missing pets directly through the Swiggy app, providing all necessary details and pictures. Swiggy's vast network of over 3.5 lakh delivery partners plays a crucial role in this initiative. Given they spend a good amount of time out and about, either delivering orders or resting between orders, Swiggy's delivery partners are uniquely positioned to offer assistance. There have been numerous instances where their presence and mobility have proved invaluable, allowing them to readily lend a helping hand to those in need.

If a delivery partner spots a missing pet, they simply need to inform a dedicated team at Swiggy, providing details and location. They have been communicated not to retrieve the pet themselves.

Also, Swiggy's team promptly shares the details with the pet parent, enabling them to visit the location and hopefully reunite with their beloved pet.

Swiggy also acknowledges the importance of every reunion and the efforts of delivery partners who go above and beyond to reunite pets with their parents. These partners receive rewards as tokens of appreciation.

On April 11, National Pet Day, the company also unveiled the "Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy," a pet policy for all full-time employees. This policy encompasses a range of benefits designed to support employees with pets, including pet adoption leave and the option to work remotely during the pet's settling-in period. Employees are also entitled to casual or sick leave for pet vaccination or care in the event of illness or injury, as well as bereavement leave.

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Swiggy's executive exodus continues as vice president Karan Arora quits

Swiggy gets another valuation hike to over $12.7 billion from Invesco

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

Swiggy converts to public limited company ahead of stock market debut

Indian fintech startup funding surges 59% in Q1 CY2024: Tracxn report

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover ventures into fintech with ZeroPe app

Garden of Joy raises Rs 84 lakh in seed round led by Inflection Point

Info Edge-backed Funstop Games clocks 5 mn+ downloads for Ram Mandir game

Cornerstone Ventures launches second fund worth $200 mn for B2B startups

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DogsSwiggyPoliceAnimalsstartups in India

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story