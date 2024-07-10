Tech for better sleep: Wakefit launches AI-powered sleep solutions

Wakefit.co, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) mattress and sleep solutions firm, plans to scale up its stores across major cities within the next 8-10 months as part of an omnichannel strategy.

"Last year, we operated approximately 10 to 15 stores. We have expanded to nearly 80 stores across 26 cities," said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director of Wakefit. "Our store expansion strategy does not involve set targets, but our current presence in nearly 80 stores across 26 cities indicates potential growth to 120 stores within the next 8-10 months."

He said the top priority for the brand will be to double down on retail, which has shown promising results and distinct metrics separate from the firm’s online business. This strategy allows it to reach customer segments previously untapped through offline channels.



Ramalingegowda said that people research online and visit stores for a more personal touch and feel experience. However, their purchase decision may occur anywhere across platforms such as online, offline, or through Wakefit’s owned stores.

The company’s market strategy combines major cities with emerging ones like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Mysuru, Indore, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. This ensures a balanced growth trajectory aligned with local consumer behaviours and market dynamics.

Wakefit has raised a total funding of $145 million from investors such as Bahrain's alternative investment firm Investcorp, Verlinvest, and Peak XV, according to data platform Tracxn.

Substantial past capital expenditure investments support the company’s current manufacturing setup. It has the largest furniture manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, spanning 600,000 sq. ft. This provides the firm with ample mattress and furniture production capacity for the next 18 months.



Artificial intelligence

Technology plays a pivotal role across Wakefit’s operations and supports its scalable business model. From warehouse management to data-driven decision-making, technologies like enterprise resource planning (ERP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Tableau ensure transparent operational insights and efficiency improvements.

The firm recently came up with the country’s first-ever line of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sleep solutions. The company showcased Wakefit Zense products, including Regul8, a mattress temperature controller. It uses sleep technology to change and manage the surface temperature of the mattress based on personal preferences.

Another product is Track8. It is an AI-powered non-wearable (contactless) sleep tracker that gives precise and detailed insights about one’s sleep patterns. Using Regul8, users can manually set temperatures between 15 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius. It automatically adjusts the temperature upwards and downwards based on sleep duration and the best practices recommended by the latest sleep research. Another product, Track8, tracks sleep patterns with a discreet sensor sheet placed under the mattress.



“We are pioneering sleep technology tailored for the Indian market with our Zense launch, leveraging technology akin to advancements abroad,” said Ramalingegowda. “Early feedback is positive, and we will continue to explore opportunities to enhance sleep quality through technology-enabled solutions.”

Wakefit was founded by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda in 2016. Its portfolio previously included mattresses, pillows, and back cushions. The firm has now expanded to include home products such as sofas, dining sets, wardrobes, study tables, bookshelves, shoe racks, and floor rugs. The company manufactures its products in-house at factories in Bengaluru, Hosur, Jodhpur, and Delhi-NCR. It sells across the country through its own online portal, offline retail stores, and through other popular online marketplaces. It has serviced over 2 million customers in the last 8 years.