Dream Sports open-sources core stack under Dream Horizon to aid scale

Dream Horizon, Dream Sports’ open-source initiative, aims to counter the view that India is a net taker in global open-source systems by releasing its core technology stack that supported over 300 million users, said chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Garde.

The company, a major player in the fantasy sports category, is focussing on its open-source initiative after the Centre banned all forms of real-money games (RMG) this year, impacting Dream Sports’ core business.

The initiative includes open-sourcing its core stack, one at a time, developed in-house with the ability to support high-volume, large-scale transactional database systems.

“What is Dream Horizon trying to change in India’s open-source narrative?”

“There is this belief or a perception that in many ways when it comes to open source, India is a net taker. We consume more open-source software than we contribute back to. That is something that we would really like to change,” Garde told Business Standard. “How can developers and startups use Dream Sports’ open-sourced stack?” Developers, companies, or startups solving development problems may utilise the open-sourced stack to build their own test cases or scale systems independently. The company’s core engine claims to support over 16 million concurrent users and 100,000 transactions per second. “Why is Dream Sports open-sourcing its technology stack now?”

“A reason for why not to do this has kind of gone away as a result of the (RMG) ban. So if nothing else, we don’t lose anything by doing this. There genuinely has been this desire to give back to the community, be a contributor to saying India is not a net taker,” he added. “What challenges does scaling large systems involve?” Scaling systems over a period is not an easy challenge. It includes processing data, turning it into insights, and supporting millions of users at any given moment. “Which sectors could benefit from Dream Sports’ open-source systems?”

While the stack supported the core fantasy sports engine at Dream Sports, the open-sourced systems can enable capabilities for other categories such as e-commerce, fintech, health-tech, and others. “What kind of capabilities does Dream Sports say its stack has proven at scale?” “Capabilities such as login and authentication with passwords or OTPs, this is not necessarily easy to do. While there are solutions that exist, there are a few solutions which have been tested for 16 million concurrent users the way we have,” Garde explained. Such functionalities are common to a category or any company that is being scaled.

“Will Dream Sports offer hosted options or support for Dream Horizon users?” “We are considering whether we can run a free hosted layer. There will be two models to use the software; one where you code, compile, build, install, manage and operate on-premises or on your own hardware or cloud,” he said, adding that “for some things, there might be additional convenience we offer for testing and see if it works for you.” He said that if developers or companies required Dream Sports to host systems, it may consider it when such requirements come up. “We’ll also be supportive if someone reports a bug and fix it. If there are feature requests coming in, we will take note of them and prioritise the ones that make sense,” he added.