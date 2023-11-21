Home / Companies / Start Ups / Travel credit card startup Scapia raises $23 mn to expand business

Travel credit card startup Scapia raises $23 mn to expand business

Company has zero joining and annual fees, provides 10% reward on every card transaction

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Scapia, a travel credit card startup, has raised $23 million in a funding round led by Elevation Capital and 3STATE Ventures, an investment firm of former Flipkart chief executive Binny Bansal.

The Series A round was attended by Scapia’s existing investors, Matrix Partners India and Tanglin Venture Partners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Scapia, which is led by Flipkart’s former senior vice-president Anil Goteti, said it will use the investment to add more customers and banking partners and to strengthen its products.

"We are grateful to our new and existing investors who believe in our vision and are helping us deliver a compelling proposition to our customers,” said Goteti.

Also Read: Fintech start-up Kiwi raises $13 mn to expand credit on UPI offering

Scapia’s co-branded card, built in partnership with Federal Bank, has zero joining and annual fees. The company provides a 10 per cent reward on every card transaction which can be converted into Scapia coins. Customers can redeem these coins in Scapia’s app for flight and hotel bookings.
 
The startup, which launched in June and is based in Bengaluru, said it has distributed cards in more than 7,500 pin codes in India. Scapia users have used the app and card to travel in 50 countries, said the company in a statement.

Also Read: Funding winter for Indian startups likely to end by March: Experts

“Scapia offers a wide selection across all global airlines and over five lakh stays and hotels worldwide with the best prices, easy cancellations, flexible rescheduling and affordable payment options like Travel Now, Pay Later, and 24/7 customer service, it said.

"The rise of fintech in India has been nothing short of revolutionary, democratising access to financial services and empowering millions. Among such innovations, Scapia stands out with its differentiated solutions tailored for travel, addressing a vital need for aspiring Indians. We are excited by Scapia's progress in a short time and happy to continue our commitment to the company,” said Bansal. 

Also Read

Travel fintech firm Scapia raises $9 mn for operations, tech capability

Insurtech player InsuranceDekho raises $60 mn in Series B funding round

Internet, telecom start-up Wiom raises $17mn for expanding business

Fintech start-up Kiwi raises $13 mn to expand credit on UPI offering

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Fintech start-up Kiwi raises $13 mn to expand credit on UPI offering

Funding winter for Indian startups likely to end by March: Experts

Physics Wallah may lay off up to 120 employees due to performance issues

Securing funding major challenge for women entrepreneurs, say founders

Gig worker earnings surge 48% during 2023 festival season: PickMyWork

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fund raisingStartup

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story