Fintech POP raises $30 mn from Razorpay to build loyalty-first model

Consumer payments application POP raised $30 million from business-to-business (B2B) fintech Razorpay on Thursday, a year after the company launched its operations on India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The investment will enable Razorpay to expand its presence in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment.

POP has previously raised funding from investors including India Quotient, Unilever Ventures, Incubate Fund and NuVentures.

ALSO READ: Telangana govt bags ₹2,150 cr investment in biotech, tech, fintech sectors The third-party UPI player said it will use the capital raised to strengthen product innovation, focus on rewards and deepen merchant partnerships across direct-to-consumer (D2C) and lifestyle segments.

Since the year of its launch, the fintech firm has clocked over 6 lakh daily UPI transactions, crossed 1 million unique monthly active transactors and executed over two lakh monthly commerce shipments. It claims to have more than 40,000 RuPay credit cards in a co-branded partnership with Yes Bank. “India doesn't need another cashback-only rewards app. What we need is a new rewards economy built on a long-term purpose. POPcoins are designed to build habits, increase retention and reduce CAC (customer acquisition cost) for merchants — all while making payments more rewarding for the end user,” said Bhargav Errangi, Founder, POP.