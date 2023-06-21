Home / Companies / Start Ups / VC firm Avaana Capital announces first close of climate tech fund at $70 mn

VC firm Avaana Capital announces first close of climate tech fund at $70 mn

Fund will invest in sectors like energy transition, mobility and supply chains, sustainable agriculture

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
VC firm Avaana Capital announces first close of climate tech fund at $70 mn

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Venture capital (VC) firm Avaana Capital on Wednesday announced the first close of its Climate and Sustainability Fund at $70 million for investments in technology-driven climate solutions.
The fund has institutional investors like Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, and the UK India Development Cooperation Fund (UKIDCF). Godrej Group, Murugappa, Torrent, Tsadik, and Bellerive Capital are among companies investing in the fund.

“With significant global capital flowing, supportive policies, corporate interest and wealth of entrepreneurial talent in the climate sector, India’s climate-tech story is rapidly progressing. At Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, we evaluate over 200 new climate opportunities every quarter,” said Anjali Bansal, founding partner, Avaana Capital.
The home-grown firm said it is targeting a total corpus of $100-125 million for the fund, which will invest in sectors like energy transition and resource management, mobility and supply chains, and sustainable agriculture and food systems.

“India, with its responsibility to uplift the standards of living for over 400 million citizens, requires swift acceleration in the adaptation and adoption of technology for climate action. Avaana is the leader in climate tech and the crucial mission of mitigating climate risk,” said S Ramann, chairman and managing director of SIDBI.
Avaana Capital has portfolio investments in Eeki Foods, Aerem, Kazam, sentra.world, FarMart, Eggoz, Ninety One 91, Turno and Terra.do.

Suresh Kohzikote, of Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, said: “The SRI Fund’s investment objective is to support onward growth capital to boost the economy and create a self-reliant India. Our partnership with Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund—India’s first tech-led climate fund—is to realise those objectives through climate solutions from India.” 

Also Read

Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Tiger Global-backed Battery Smart raises Rs 75 cr in funding from Stride

IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

Climate-focused VC firm Avaana Capital raises $70 mn in first funding round

Spacetech start-up Digantara raises $10mn in funding for satellite service

Urban Company to have 30% women in leadership, senior roles by 2025

Financial irregularities, tough market: What went wrong at Mojocare?

Financial irregularities found at Mojocare after review, say investors

Topics :Venture Capitalfund raisingStartupsCompaniesSIDBI

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story