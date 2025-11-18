Yubi Group raises ₹411 crore to fund global expansion and AI investments

Yubi Group has raised Rs 411 crore in a new round that includes long-term structured debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital and an equity infusion of Rs 75 crore from its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Gaurav Kumar.

How much has the founder invested so far?

The round takes Kumar’s equity investment in the company to over Rs 330 crore.

Where will the new funds be deployed?

The funds raised will be deployed to accelerate Yubi’s geographic expansion into the South East Asian and United States of America (USA) markets, further strengthen presence in the Middle East and deepen investment in its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) products.

“We are building the foundational OS for global financial services. The funds will enable us to replicate our Indian success story in new international markets, supercharge our AI stack, and strategically expand our ecosystem,” said Kumar in a statement. Who are Yubi’s existing investors and what scale has it achieved? Yubi, formerly CredAvenue, is backed by investors such as Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer and TVS Capital. The company claims to have facilitated over Rs 3.2 trillion in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving more than 17,000 enterprises and over 6,200 investors and lenders.