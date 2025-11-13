Hyderabad Angel Fund launches ₹100 crore VC initiative for Indian startups

Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) on Thursday announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country in areas such as generative AI, gaming, spacetech, and drones.

The fund plans to invest in 15-20 startups across emerging and high-growth sectors.

On its radar are areas such as generative AI, gaming, SpaceTech, drones, HealthTech, consumer tech, FinTech, enterprise SaaS, and sustainability.

"As India's early-stage investment landscape begins to rebound after a cautious 2024, Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) has announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country," the release said.

The investments would typically range from Rs 2-4 crore per company, with reserves for follow-on rounds to support scaling ventures.