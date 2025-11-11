Home / Companies / Start Ups / IFC invests $60 million in Everstone Capital's new Fund V initiative

IFC invests $60 million in Everstone Capital's new Fund V initiative

IFC's $60-million investment in Everstone Capital's Fund V will target high-growth sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services across India and Southeast Asia

direct tax rupees fund
The development follows IFC’s investments of $50 million each in Everstone’s Funds III and IV, as well as a $10 million co-investment alongside Everstone in Wingify, a global software-as-a-service company. (Representative Picture)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $60 million in Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital. The amount will be dedicated to Everstone Capital Partners V (Fund V), which will focus on high-growth sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services in India and Southeast Asia.
 
The development follows IFC’s investments of $50 million each in Everstone’s Funds III and IV, as well as a $10 million co-investment alongside Everstone in Wingify, a global software-as-a-service company.
 
How has the IFC–Everstone partnership evolved?
 
In a statement, Everstone said the alliance has actively spurred innovation, established sustainability benchmarks, and generated tangible economic growth and job creation.
 
Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive officer of Everstone Group, said, “Our long-standing association with IFC reflects a shared commitment to combining financial discipline with impact. From supporting our private equity platforms to investing in sustainable infrastructure, IFC has consistently engaged as both a capital provider and a strategic partner. Together, we are building businesses that not only generate strong returns but also advance innovation, inclusion, quality job creation, and energy transition across emerging markets.”
 
What is IFC’s strategy behind this investment?
 
Farid Fezoua, IFC global director for disruptive technologies, services, and funds, said, “Mid-market companies are central to IFC’s strategy to advance job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in India and Southeast Asia. Our partnership with Everstone is grounded in a shared mission to mobilise long-term private capital and drive innovation across priority sectors. By investing in Fund V, we aim to deliver a lasting impact for business and communities across the region.”
 
What is Everstone Capital’s current footprint?
 
Everstone Capital currently manages $3.5 billion in assets and operates across seven global offices.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BirlaNu acquires Clean Coats for ₹120 crore to strengthen portfolio

Arya.ag NBFC arm plans to exceed ₹3K crore in commodity financing in FY26

SMBC to invest $200 million in Indian startups amid booming IPO market

Premium

Giga raises $61 million to scale AI-driven customer support platform

Premium

MeshDefend raises $2.3 million to bring AI intelligence to enterprise data

Topics :IFCWorld Bank GroupInvestmentstart- ups

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story