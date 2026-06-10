Zoho enters hardware segment with launch of made-in-India Nathu La server

"We are proud to build a server system that is truly designed in India and to take a step towards creating sovereign technology," said Shailesh Davey, chief executive officer (CEO), Zoho Corp. "The development of the Nathu La server reflects our commitment to creating complex technology powered by talent from smaller towns and villages. Through focused investments in R&D and skill development, this foray into hardware enables us not only to build and own the technology, but also to cultivate the expertise and talent behind it."