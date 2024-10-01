Zoom taps Microsoft veteran Michelle Chang for chief financial officer role

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday named veteran Microsoft executive Michelle Chang as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 7.

Chang, who joined the tech giant in April 2000, was most recently the CFO of Microsoft's Commercial Sales & Partner Organization. She will report to Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She will succeed Kelly Steckelberg whose resignation was announced in August. Steckelberg, who will continue in an advisory capacity until the announcement of third-quarter results, led the company through its successful IPO in 2019.



San Jose, California-based Zoom has been bolstering its for video-conferencing products with artificial intelligence to leverage hybrid work requirements across businesses.

