Google Chats now offers cross-messaging to Microsoft Teams, Slack and more

Messaging across platforms will, however, require Google Workspace subscription and Mio licence for businesses

Cross-platform messaging from Google Chat
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
Google has partnered with cross-platform messaging service provider Mio to offer interoperability between Google Chat and other platforms including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom Team Chat and more. The partnership will allow Google Workspace customers to remain on Google Chats while messaging users across different platforms in direct messages, spaces and group chats.

"Together with Mio, we can extend the reach of Google Chat and empower users to collaborate seamlessly across different platforms,” said Vice President of Product Management for Google Workspace, Ilya Brown.

Messaging across platforms supports files and media sharing, emojis, threaded messages and more. Additionally, there will be an option to edit and delete messages sent to users on other platforms.

Google announced interoperability between Google Chat, Microsoft Teams and Slack at Cloud Next 2023 event and the feature has been available to select Workspace customers through a beta program. However, the company is now rolling out the functionality for all businesses through Google Workspace subscription.

It should be noted that a separate Mio licence will be required to enable the interoperability between platforms. Organisations will need to install the Mio app onto their respective chat platforms in order to enable cross-platform communications.

Last month, Meta announced that it is opening its instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Messenger for interoperability with third-party apps to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU. Meta said that it will soon allow users of third-party providers who choose to enable interoperability to send and receive messages with opted-in users of either Messenger or WhatsApp. However, unlike Google Chats, Meta is opening up its messaging platform for all users in the EU without any subscription.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

