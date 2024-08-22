Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Zoom raises revenue forecast on growing demand for AI tools in hybrid work

Zoom raises revenue forecast on growing demand for AI tools in hybrid work

The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be between $4.63 billion and $4.64 billion

ZOOM
Zoom has been doubling down on efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its products. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zoom Video Communications raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its AI-powered collaboration tools deployed in hybrid work models, and said Kelly Steckelberg would step down as its CFO.
 
Shares of the video-conferencing provider were trading 3 per cent higher after the bell.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zoom has been doubling down on efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its products and expand its range of services and leverage the growing trend of hybrid work.
 
Zoom Contact Center, the company's AI-powered, omnichannel platform that provides businesses personalised responses for their customers, secured several high-profile clients, including its largest single-order deal to date in the second quarter.
 
Zoom said large accounts, with customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue, increased 7.1 per cent.
 
Online average monthly churn also reached its lowest ever rate.
 

More From This Section

Brazil to restrict entry of foreigners to curb migration to US, Canada

Mpox risks heighten with mosaic of infection patterns in Central Africa

American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel amid Gaza war

Egypt skeptical of Gaza cease-fire proposal as more details emerge

Israeli tank, drone strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza's Khan Younis

This suggests that Zoom is "doing more than simply holding its ground. They're reinforcing their foundation and making sure they're prepared for the long haul," said Jeremy Goldman, senior director of briefings at Emarketer.
 
"The company needs to continue innovating and expanding its product offerings ... Zoom's challenge will be to sustain this momentum by proving they're more than just a one-hit pandemic wonder and by continuing to deliver the kind of growth that can keep investors excited about its long-term prospects," Goldman said.
 
Zoom said it has begun a search for Steckelberg's successor.
 
Her last day of work with the company will be the day after it announces earnings for the quarter ending Oct. 31.
 
Steckelberg has been Zoom's CFO since 2017 and led the company through its successful IPO in 2019.
 
The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be between $4.63 billion and $4.64 billion, compared with the $4.61 billion and $4.62 billion forecast earlier.
 
Its second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion beat LSEG estimates of $1.15 billion.
 
The company earned $1.39 per share on an adjusted basis, also topping analysts' estimate of $1.21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 6: iOS 18 dev beta 5, Lava Yuva Star, Pixel 9 series and more

Zoom introduces gen-AI powered 'Docs' for workplace collaboration: Details

Google Chats now offers cross-messaging to Microsoft Teams, Slack and more

Stocks to Watch, Aug 22: Zomato, Alkem Labs, BEML, Paras Defence

Share market today: Gap-up seen on Fed Sept rate cut hope;Jackson Hole eyed

Topics :Zoomartifical intelligencetechnology industryglobal technology

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story