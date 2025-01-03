12th International Walnut Mental Maths Championship: A Triumph of Global Brilliance

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: The 12th International Walnut Mental Maths Championship, organized by Walnut Excellence Education, successfully provided a global platform for young mathematical prodigies to showcase their exceptional talents. This prestigious annual event welcomed over 1,600 participants from India and 15+ countries, setting a benchmark for mental math excellence worldwide.

The competition began with a Selection Round, where participants faced the challenge of solving 100 questions in 20 minutes. Students scoring 60% or above qualified for the Grand Finale, which saw over 900 participants tackling 100 questions in just 10 minutes under stricter rules, including negative marking for incorrect answers. To aid their preparation, participants were given 15 days of unlimited practice, with many completing over 100 mock tests.

On the successful event, Jitesh Gajra, founder of Walnut Excellence Education, said, "At Walnut Excellence Education, we believe that learning should be an exciting and empowering journey for children. The 12th International Walnut Mental Maths Championship is designed to not only challenge young minds but also to inspire confidence and foster a love for learning. This journey is memorable, filled with both challenges and rewards, as we continue to inspire the next generation of mathematical minds!

The Grand Finale included 675 offline participants at centers in Mumbai, Vadodara, and Umbergaon, while others competed online. Notably, 6-7-year-old participants amazed by completing 100 questions in 5 minutes, demonstrating extraordinary skill and speed.

"This event is a unique opportunity for children to push their limits, develop resilience, and embrace the spirit of healthy competition. Parents' role is crucial in supporting and encouraging your child through collaboration, dedication, and the joy of discovering new skills," said Jalpa Gajra, co-founder, Walnut Excellence Education.

The event culminated on 28th December at Vishnu Das Bhave Auditorium, where over 250 students were honored for their remarkable performances. Among them, 90 students achieved a perfect score of 100/100. Additionally, more than 100 graduates were celebrated in a Guru-Shishya-inspired ceremony, emphasizing cultural and educational values.

About Walnut Excellence Education:

Walnut Excellence Education, founded by Jitesh Gajra and Jalpa Gajra in 2013. Walnut has enriched 10,000+ students through its ABACUS & Vedic Maths programs across multiple centers and school tie-ups in India and an online presence in 15+ countries. Our unique NMAC Maths Olympiad has engaged over 50,000 participants through more than 200+ schools, fostering excellence in mental arithmetic.

