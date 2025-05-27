2 JKLU Students Among 1,272 Selected Worldwide for Google Summer of Code 2025

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27: Two B.Tech students from Jaipur's JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) have accomplished what thousands around the world aspire to each year. Karan Kumawat and Divyanshu Gautam, B.Tech (CSE) students from the batch of 2022 at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, JKLU, have been selected for the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2025 - one of the world's most competitive and prestigious global, online programmes focused on bringing new contributors into open-source software development.

This year, GSoC received 23,559 proposals from over 15,240 applicants across 130 countries. From this large pool of applicants, only 1,272 contributors were chosen to work with leading open-source organisations under the mentorship of seasoned developers and industry experts.

Congratulating Karan and Divyanshu on their selection to the prestigious global online mentorship programme, Professor Alka Mahajan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, JKLU, said, "By sharing their knowledge with the wider world, the global open-source community has contributed immensely to innovation and growth. I am very pleased to know that our brilliant B.Tech students will be joining this exclusive global community and contributing to some of the significant open-source software development projects selected by Google this year. Their journey exemplifies the growing presence of Indian talent in open-source innovation--and the power of education that bridges knowledge and application."

Open Source, Global Impact

Over the next 12+ weeks, Karan and Divyanshu will collaborate remotely with global mentors, contributing code to open-source projects.

"The GSoC 2025 programme has some flexibility in the schedule for projects. The length of time allowed to complete a project can range from 10 weeks to 22 weeks for medium and large projects with the standard length of 12 weeks. Small projects can range from 8 to 12 weeks," Google said in a blog post.

"GSoC Contributors and their mentors can decide together if a project should be extended to end a couple of weeks or so later," Google added.

The stipend amount that each would receive from Google could go up to USD 3,000 (approximately Rs. 256,000).

But beyond the financial support, the programme offers something even more transformative: the chance to work at the intersection of innovation and impact--solving real-world challenges, contributing to widely used technologies, and learning from some of the best minds in the global tech community.

Projects with Purpose

Karan's project, "Chainvoice: Enhancing Decentralised Invoicing with Privacy, Automation, and Multi-Token Support," sits at the intersection of blockchain and finance. His work aims to enhance decentralised invoicing systems by making them more secure, automated, and adaptable across multiple digital currencies - contributing to the growing domain of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Divyanshu's proposal, "Efficient Recurring Events and Solidifying Core Features," focuses on strengthening calendar-based productivity tools used worldwide. His contribution seeks to improve efficiency, reliability, and usability in widely adopted open-source scheduling platforms.

Starting in 2005, GSoC has brought over 21,000 new contributors from 123 countries into the open-source community over the past 20 years.

