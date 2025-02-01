2025 Declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence: uLektz.com, positioned as #BharatKaLinkedIn is Powering AICTE's Bold Move for "Viksit Bharat 2047"

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has declared 2025 as the "Year of Artificial Intelligence" to harness AI's potential in education, skill development and employment. This initiative underscores India's commitment to leveraging AI for education and career development, ensuring young professionals acquire the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

Complementing this initiative, uLektz Learning Solutions has launched uLektz.com, an AI-powered industry connect platform positioned as "#BharatKaLinkedIn" - homegrown alternative to LinkedIn, designed for students - future professionals. uLektz.com provides higher education institutions with their own branded AI-powered Mobile Apps for free, fostering, a nationwide interconnected ecosystem to enhance education, skills and careers.

* Revolutionizing Higher Education - Empowering institutions and students with AI

* Providing Institutions with AI-Powered Mobile Apps for Free - Enabling seamless digital transformation.

* Personalized AI-Driven Student Guidance - Connecting students with industry, skill development, internships, and jobs.

Sadiq Sait, Founder and CEO of uLektz said "Simply providing thousands of skill courses to students is not enough. They need industry connections and mentorship to industry awareness. To ensure every student has an equal opportunity to succeed, we are empowering institutions with AI and mobile technologies by offering them their own branded mobile apps for free, creating an ecosystem for industry connect, skill development, internships, and jobs."

This initiative aligns with the objectives of Skill India and Digital India, reinforcing India's vision for "Viksit Bharat 2047" by driving digital transformation, bridging the skill gap, and enhancing global competitiveness.

The Urgency of #BharatKaLinkedIn: Addressing India's Youth Unemployment Crisis

India, home to world's largest youth population, faces a persistent challenge: graduates struggle to find employment due to a lack of industry-relevant skills and professional connections. Existing global platforms like LinkedIn cater primarily to experienced professionals, leaving fresh graduates without structured guidance and mentorship.

uLektz.com solves this challenge by offering:

* AI-driven personalized mentoring and career guidance.

* Direct connections to alumni and industry professionals.

* Access to skill development programs, internships, and job opportunities.

* Enhanced institutional visibility and rankings in NAAC, NBA, and NIRF.

This initiative ensures students from even the remotest and underprivileged regions gain equal access to education, skills, and career opportunities, fostering inclusivity and equity.

AI: Revolutionizing India's Workforce

By declaring 2025 as the "Year of Artificial Intelligence," AICTE has set the stage for a nationwide transformation in education and employment. uLektz.com is spearheading this revolution, envisioning India as the first nation to empower all its higher education institutions with AI technology.

This initiative is not just about technology--it's about nation-building. By fostering an AI-driven interconnected ecosystem, uLektz.com aims to:

* Bridge the skill gap between academia and industry.

* Reduce unemployment and underemployment among fresh graduates.

* Enhance industry readiness among students.

* Position India as a global leader in AI-driven education and workforce development.

Building India's Largest AI-Powered Ecosystem

With over 1 million users from hundreds of institutions, uLektz is rapidly scaling its vision. The platform offers its standard features and resources entirely free of cost for life-time.

As India looks for homegrown alternatives to global platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, uLektz stands as a truly Indian initiative (Make in India - Initiative) tailored to the specific needs of future professionals.

Join the Movement: uLektz invites investors, institutions, organizations, and individuals to join this transformative journey. Let's build a future where no Indian youth is left behind.

For media inquiries or partnerships, please contact:

uLektz Learning Solutions Private Limited

Email info@ulektz.com | Phone: +91-98840 77034

About uLektz Learning Solutions:

uLektz Learning Solutions Private Limited is an AI-powered EdTech company dedicated to transforming higher education by bridging the gap between academia and industry. With a mission to empower institutions and students, uLektz provides AI-driven, white-labelled mobile apps to colleges and universities for free, creating a nationwide interconnected ecosystem for education, skills, and career development.

