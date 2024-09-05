29 Surgeries, 29 Miracles: A Story of Healing with the Child Heart Foundation

PNN New Delhi [India], September 5: Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) affects about 1% of newborns, often accompanied by other serious defects. In India, around 200,000 babies are born with CHD annually, with 20% needing immediate intervention. Despite advances in care in high-income countries, many Indian children struggle due to limited access and high treatment costs, burdening families who can barely afford it. As India's first NGO offering free fetal echo screenings, Child Heart Foundation partners with 95% of Delhi's government hospitals to provide these essential services. In July, the Foundation successfully completed 29 surgeries for conditions like VSD closure and PDA stenting, with referrals from esteemed institutions including Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and UP RBSK Saharanpur.

Among the 29 surgeries performed, two siblings from Saharanpur district were among those who received crucial support from the Child Heart Foundation. Coming from a financially struggling background, the family's path to surgery was made possible through CHF, offering them hope for a brighter future.

Umera and Hamza's CHD Treatment:

Umera, 4 years old, and her 4-month-old brother Hamza from Sadhauli village, Saharanpur, live with their family of five, supported by their father, a dedicated carpenter. At 2, Umera was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) after a local health camp detected a heart murmur. Despite initial delays due to limited symptoms and awareness, UPRBSK health camp revealed both siblings had CHD and referred them to the Child Heart Foundation for free echo screenings. Both children are diagnosed with CHD and are registered under the Hridaan program for financial assistance.

Umera's condition required urgent surgical closure for a small Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), costing 3.5 lakhs. Despite financial constraints, her surgery was successfully performed on July 3, 2024, and she is now recovering well.

Hamza, diagnosed with a Large Peri membranous VSD, faced a similar financial challenge. With his sister's recent surgery adding to the family's burden, the Child Heart Foundation provided free echo screenings and consultations and promised prioritized treatment for both siblings. Hamza's surgery on July 6, 2024, was successful, and he is also recovering steadily, with positive progress noted in follow-up visits.

Hospitals often team up with charities and multinational companies to help financially strained families. However, a Niti Aayog study reveals persistent issues with healthcare access and affordability in India, where bed density remains low. Recognising the need, the Child Heart Foundation is a beacon of hope, offering essential services like screening, diagnosis, treatment, and awareness programs for infants from economically challenged backgrounds.

Dr. Vikas Kohli, Founder of the Child Heart Foundation, shares, "We are deeply moved by the opportunity to support children with CHD, regardless of their financial situation. Completing 29 surgeries in the July month and helping children like Umera and Hamza fills us with pride. We look forward to continuing our mission and giving more children the chance for a healthier future."

Umera and Hamza's parents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Child Heart Foundation, Dr. Kohli, and the generous donors who made their life-saving surgery possible. CHF's support has not only healed Umera and Hamza's hearts but has also renewed hope for countless families. The joy of seeing their children thrive underscores the profound impact of collective compassion and generosity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)