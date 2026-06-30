37 World's top 2% Scientists participate in Chandigarh University's 10th International Faculty Development Program 2026

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 29: The 10th edition of the International Faculty Development Program (IFDP) - 2026 commenced today here at Chandigarh University, with the participation of more than 130 renowned academicians, researchers, scientists and academic leaders from over 100 universities across 40 countries. Organized with the objective of advancing the internationalization goals envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the program serves as a global platform for academic engagement, knowledge exchange and cross-border collaboration, providing a global platform for students and faculty members to gain exposure to global academic expertise and emerging research trends.

This edition of IFDP has brought together experts from 58 QS-ranked universities, including six academicians from institutions ranked among the world's Top 20 universities. The program is also being attended by 37 scientists featured among the world's Top 2% researchers, making it one of the most prominent international academic forums hosted by an Indian university.

While the inaugural session was graced by Prof. Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) as Chief Guest, Prof. (Dr.) Jurg Bahler, Director, Institute of Healthy Ageing and Professor of Systems Biology, University College London, United Kingdom; Prof. Dr. Luke Dickens, Founding Member and Co-Lead of the Knowledge Information and Data Science (KIDS) Research Group and Associate Professor of Machine Learning, University College London, UK; and Dr. Ian John Dixon, Associate Professor of Screenwriting, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, attended the event as Guests of Honour.

Prof. (Dr.) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor of Chandigarh University; Prof. (Dr.) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University; and Prof. (Dr.) Rajan Sharma, Executive Director, International Affairs, among other academicians from different nations were also present on the occasion.

The participating experts represent leading institutions from Norway, Germany, Australia, Finland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, France, Israel, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Portugal, Qatar, Taiwan, Oman, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Lebanon, South Africa, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ethiopia and several other countries.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Prof. Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Government of India, said, "Our nation has a rich legacy of knowledge creation, with ancient centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda attracting scholars from across the world. Today, we are witnessing a resurgence of that legacy as both the performance and representation of Indian universities have risen sharply over the past few years. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transformative educational reforms have been introduced under the National Education Policy that accelerated our focus on research, innovation and academic excellence, resulting in India's remarkable rise as global knowledge powerhouse in research and innovation in recent years. Programs such as Chandigarh University's International Faculty Development Program play an important role in strengthening global academic partnerships, elevating the quality of higher education and preparing the academicians to contribute towards India's journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047."

Prof. Dr. Luke Dickens, Associate Professor, Machine Learning at University College London, said, "Today, Artificial Intelligence has advanced at an unprecedented pace and we are gradually becoming increasingly dependent on it. However, we must move forward with caution. While AI offers immense opportunities, it also presents significant challenges and potential risks. Addressing these challenges will require a research-driven and evidence-based approach. We must ensure that AI is developed and applied in ways that genuinely enhance our everyday lives and serve the greater good. As members of academia, it is our responsibility to become thought leaders and help shape the world into a place that we aspire make it. Chandigarh University's visionary approach and guiding principles are truly remarkable and represent the key ingredients required for any university to achieve global success. These very principles have enabled Chandigarh University to attain its present standing on the world stage. I am deeply impressed by the University's remarkable rise in global rankings. It is an extraordinary achievement."

Dr. Ian John Dixon, Associate Professor of Screenwriting at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, said, "At a time when technology is capable of accomplishing almost everything, Artificial Intelligence can never replace human experience, creativity and the power of storytelling. Young people should leverage technology to share the stories, culture, and knowledge of their country with the world. Chandigarh University has truly embraced a student-centric approach to education. Here, Discover, Learn and Empower is not merely a slogan but the guiding philosophy of learning. I firmly believe that Chandigarh University is poised to achieve greater global recognition in the years ahead and has the potential to become the world's leading university."

Prof. (Dr.) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "The International Faculty Development Program has evolved into a globally recognised platform for academic exchange and collaborative research. The initiative continues to strengthen international partnerships and create opportunities for meaningful engagement between scholars, researchers and institutional leaders from around the world. Over the years, IFDP has emerged as a vibrant platform for sharing best practices in teaching, learning and research while promoting internationalisation in higher education. By bringing together accomplished academicians and thought leaders from diverse cultural and disciplinary backgrounds, the program contributes to the development of globally relevant and future-ready educational ecosystems."

"Achieving a significant milestone, Chandigarh University has secured the 526th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and earlier, CU became the number one private university consecutively for three years in QS Asia University Rankings 2026. CU now ranks amongst the top 2 percent of universities worldwide and top 1 percent universities in India and has established as many as 530 international collaborations with leading global universities," added the Vice-Chancellor.

The global cohort represents diverse academic disciplines including engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, management, allied health sciences, architecture, legal studies, liberal arts and humanities, teacher education, biotechnology, pharmacy, data science, sustainability studies, social sciences and other emerging interdisciplinary domains.

The 10-day program will feature expert lectures, panel discussions, thematic sessions, research interactions and collaborative engagements designed to equip educators with contemporary pedagogical practices, emerging technological insights and global perspectives on higher education.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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