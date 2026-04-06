3CITS and Cybernara Come Together to Build a Security-First Technology Business in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 6: On 6 April in Pune, 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited and Cybernara will formally sign a strategic partnership to build 3CITS-Cybernara in India. The partnership brings together infrastructure, cloud, security, and managed services under one direction, with a clear focus on helping businesses build and run technology with security at the core.

Why this partnership matters

Most businesses still manage infrastructure, cloud, support, and security through different vendors. That may work for a while, but over time it creates gaps, confusion, and a lack of Accountability.

3CITS and Cybernara are coming together to offer a different model. The idea is simple. Security should not come in later, after the cloud is deployed, after systems are built, or after something goes wrong. It should be part of the foundation from the Beginning.

That is the thinking behind 3CITS-Cybernara.

The combined business will focus on four service areas:

- IT and Infrastructure Services

- Cloud and Platform Services

- Security and Compliance Services

- Development, Data and AI Services

The goal is to give customers one trusted partner who can support day-to-day technology needs as well as longer-term business, transformation, and security priorities.

What each company brings

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited is a BSE-listed company with 20 years of enterprise trust across Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Manipur. The company has built strong customer relationships through its work in IT infrastructure and technology services.

Cybernara brings strong capability across cybersecurity, cloud, compliance, and managed services. Its work includes Managed SOC, Managed Detection and Response, SIEM, identity and access management, penetration testing, compliance advisory, and related security Services.

Together, the two companies bring a broader and stronger model to the market than either could offer alone.Leadership comments

Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam, Managing Director and Chairman, 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited, said:

"For a long time, our customers have trusted us with important parts of their technology environment. This partnership allows us to take that trust further by bringing stronger security capability into the overall solution in a much bigger way."

Chirag Goswami, Founder, Cybernara, said: "A lot of companies still treat security as something to think about later. We see it differently. Security should be part of the first conversation. That is what makes this partnership meaningful. It brings together trust, execution, and real technical depth."

Hasydeep Dave, CEO, 3CITS, said:"This is an important step for us. Over the years, we have built strong relationships with ourcustomers across infrastructure and technology services. By coming together with Cybernara, we are strengthening that foundation with deeper security capability. We believe this will help us serve customers in a more complete and future-ready way."

What comes next

The immediate focus will be on supporting existing customers with a broader and more integrated range of services. At the same time, 3CITS-Cybernara will work to build new enterprise relationships across India, especially with organisations looking to modernise technology while improving security and compliance.

This model is becoming more relevant as Indian businesses face growing pressure around cyber resilience, data protection, and compliance. Expectations from CERT-In, the DPDP Act, and sector-specific requirements are making it harder for organisations to managetechnology and security in separate silos.

The signing on 6 April in Pune marks the beginning of that next phase.

About 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited is a BSE-listed technology services company with offices in Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Manipur. The company has served enterprise and government clients for more than 14 years across IT infrastructure and technology service.

About Cybernara

Cybernara is a cybersecurity and managed services company with capability across Managed SOC, Managed Detection and Response, SIEM, identity and access management, penetration testing, compliance advisory, cloud security, and related managed security services.

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