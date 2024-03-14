4th Annual CEPT Research Symposium Held

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14: CEPT University held its fourth annual CEPT Research Symposium from February 22 - 24, 2024, kick-started with a students' Symposium on Feb 22. A group of CEPT faculty members as well as researchers and professionals from across the country participated in the thematic panels and lectures over the two days.

In his inaugural address Dr Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University emphasised the importance of research conferences and the role that the Universities play in providing such platforms. Discussing the solitary nature of any research work and the importance of these platforms where a community of scholars and peers come together, he set the tone for the proceedings of the two-day event. He also reflected upon the intention behind the robust PhD program at CEPT University and how CEPT encourages scholars who are committed to ideas and self-propelled research.

In his welcome note, Dr Rutul Joshi elaborated on the idea behind the symposium. He highlighted how the annual Symposium is designed to showcase the advanced academic and professional research at the University, providing a platform for sharing research findings and experiences, as well as for learning from peer and expert reviews and discussions.

On the first day, a keynote lecture was delivered by Dr Nirmal Kishnani on 'Form Follows Systems: A Research Perspective'. This was followed by the three thematic panels showcasing works in architectural research (Frameworks of Analysis in Creative Disciplines), data assimilation and analytical methods (Fielding Data, Architecturally), and processes of setting up the research inquiry (From question to conclusion); curated by Professor Vishwanath Kashikar, Professor Shreyank Khemalapure, and Professor Meghal Arya respectively, along with their invited peers.

Day two opened with a keynote lecture by Mr Srikanth Vishwanathanon on 'Urban Governance and instruments of change'. The thematic panels of the day focused on transit oriented cities (The Implementation Challenge for the Inclusive Transit Oriented Cities), gender and urban mobilities (Gender and Mobility), and housing rights (Equity and Informality in Housing Access) curated by Dr Rutul Joshi, Dr Nitika Bhakuni, and Professor Ravi Sannabhadti, respectively, along with their invited peers.

The symposium witnessed over a hundred participants, elaborate scholarly discussions, and promising future dialogue.

For more information, please visit: https://cept.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361693/CEPT_Research_Symposium_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)