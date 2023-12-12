5C Network Launches Neocortex: A State-of-the-Art Research and Development Center in Coimbatore

BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12: 5C Network, India's leading digital diagnostic platform, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new Research and Development center, Neocortex, in Coimbatore. This strategic expansion follows the acquisition of Krayen, a renowned data science company based in the city.

A New Era in Healthcare Innovation

Neocortex, situated in the heart of Coimbatore, is set to become the nerve center for 5C Network's engineering and AI teams. This new facility represents a significant leap in 5C Network's commitment to revolutionizing diagnostic services through technology. The center will spearhead research and development initiatives, positioning 5C Network at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Inauguration Ceremony: A Gathering of Industry Leaders

The inauguration of Neocortex is not just a celebration of a new beginning but also a testament to 5C Network's growing influence in the healthcare sector. The event was graced by eminent leading figures from the radiology, health tech, and AI industries, as well as employees and their family members of 5C Network. Their presence underscores the industry's support and confidence in 5C Network's vision and capabilities.

Strategic Expansion in Tamil Nadu

With Tamil Nadu housing the second largest number of CT and MRI machines in India, the establishment of Neocortex in Coimbatore is a strategic decision by 5C Network. This expansion not only solidifies 5C Network's presence in a key region but also enhances its ability to serve clients across the state and beyond.

"Neocortex marks a pivotal moment for 5C Network, blending advanced AI with healthcare innovation. In Coimbatore's heart, we're not just opening a center; we're igniting a revolution in diagnostics, setting new standards in accuracy and efficiency. This is where the future of healthcare begins." said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO and Co-Founder of 5C Network.

5C Network's establishment of Neocortex in Coimbatore symbolizes more than geographical expansion; it represents a deepening of its commitment to delivering unparalleled diagnostic services. By harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge technology, Neocortex will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and excellence in healthcare diagnostics.

