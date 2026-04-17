SMPL
New Delhi [India], April 17: CMSB successfully hosted the 9th CMSB National Awards - 2026 on 10th April at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, honouring distinguished individuals for their excellence, integrity, and contributions to constitutional values and public service.
POLICE LEADERSHIP, COMMAND & LAW ENFORCEMENT HONOURS
Smt. Anita B. Haddannavar, IPS
Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division, Bengaluru City
Distinguished Policing Leadership & Public Service Excellence Award
Shri H. Manjunath Babu, K.S.P.S
Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, Bengaluru City
Distinguished Command & VVIP Security Leadership Award
Sri Raja Imam Kasim P, K.S.P.S
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-II), Bengaluru City
Distinguished Crime Investigation Leadership & Policing Excellence Award
Shri Basavaraj Teli
Assistant Commissioner of Police
Distinguished Policing Leadership & Public Service Excellence Award
Shri Gopal D. Jogin
Assistant Commissioner of Police - Special Enforcement Wing
Strategic Leadership in Special Enforcement Operations Award
Shri Mahanand H.K.
Assistant Commissioner of Police - Economic Offences Wing
Distinguished Command Excellence in Economic Offences Enforcement Award
Shri Narayanaswamy V
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanagara Sub-Division
Distinguished Command & Administrative Leadership Award
Sri Santhoshkumar H.V.
Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Security, Bengaluru
Distinguished Leadership in Chief Minister Security & Strategic Command Award
Shri Sathish Kumar R.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Intelligence, Bangalore Railway Sub-Division
Distinguished Intelligence Service & Strategic Security Award
Shri Madhusudana U
Detective Police Inspector, Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
Excellence in Criminal Investigation & Detective Service Award
Shri Mohammed Mukarram
Police Inspector, Bengaluru City Police
Distinguished Crime Investigation & Anti-Narcotics Enforcement Service Award
Shri Nayeem Shariff M
Police Inspector, Entourage Officer to Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka
Distinguished Service in Raj Bhavan Security & Protocol Duty Award
Shri Ravikumar C
Police Inspector, Adugodi Police Station, South East Division, Bengaluru City
Distinguished Police Station Command & Law Enforcement Award
Shri Sathish Kumar U
Police Inspector, Girinagara Police Station
Excellence in Police Station Administration & Criminal Investigation Award
Shri Raju M.S.
Police Inspector, Subramanyapura Police Station
Law Enforcement & Crime Prevention Excellence Award
Shri Jagdeesh N
Police Inspector, Kengeri Police Station
Public Safety, Investigation & Community Policing Excellence Award
Shri Subramani K
Police Inspector, Govindarajanagara Police Station
Distinguished Service in Police Station Command & Investigation Award
Shri Suresh P
Police Inspector, OCW East
Excellence in Women-Centric Criminal Investigation
Smt. Bharathi D
Police Sub Inspector, Special Branch, Railways, Bengaluru
Special Branch Intelligence & Security Service Excellence Award
Shri Saddam Husen Nadaf
Police Sub Inspector, Koramangala Police Station
Crime Prevention & Investigation Excellence Award
Smt. Salima Munavalli H
Police Sub Inspector, Mico Layout Police Station
Public Service Policing & Law Enforcement Excellence Award
Smt. Bharathi R
Police Sub Inspector, Women Police Station, East Division, Bengaluru City
Women Protection & Justice Delivery Excellence Award
Shri Mahammad Arif
Police Sub Inspector, Chamarajpet Police Station
Community Policing & Law Enforcement Service Excellence Award
Shri Nagendra
Police Sub-Inspector, Bengaluru City Police Control Room
Operational Coordination & Emergency Response Excellence Award
Shri Javed Rahman
Police Sub-Inspector, Control Room, Bengaluru City
Operational Coordination & Emergency Response Excellence Award
Smt. S. Kamlamma
Police Sub Inspector
Excellence in Investigation & Law Enforcement Award
Smt. Reshma
Police Sub Inspector
Women Leadership in Policing & Public Service Excellence Award
Shri Rangesh
Police Sub Inspector
Operational Policing & Crime Control Excellence Award
Shri Harichandra
Assistant Sub-Inspector, OCW, Central Crime Branch
Service Excellence in Women Protection & Investigation Support Award
Shri Srinivas D
Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kengeri Police Station
Meritorious Field Supervision & Investigation Support Award
Shri Chandrashekara B.S
Assistant Sub-Inspector
Operational Discipline & Special Enforcement Service
Shri Harisha P
Assistant Sub-Inspector
Community-Centric Policing & Women Safety Excellence
Shri Umesh K
Assistant Sub-Inspector
Service Excellence in Women Protection & Field Enforcement
Smt. Leela
Women Head Constable
Dedicated Women Police Service & Public Assistance Award
Shri Manjunatha V
Head Constable
Meritorious Service & Police Duty Excellence Award
Shri Mahadevaswamy
Head Constable, Cottonpet Police Station
Dedicated Service & Investigation Assistance Award
Shri Ganjendra
Head Constable
Dedicated Service in Women Protection Wing
Shri Sridhar
Head Constable
Meritorious Investigation Support & Case Handling
Shri Karthy
Police Constable, Women Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch
Dedicated Service in Women Protection Wing & Public Assistance Award
Shri Janaga Maha Kavi Raja N.K.
Police Constable, Byatarayanapura Police Station
Emerging Officer in Public Service & Law Enforcement Award
Shri Prasad Yadav
Police Constable
Emerging Excellence in Policing & Public Service
PUBLIC, MEDIA & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE
Sri B. K. Altaf Khan
Chairman, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited
Distinguished Public Service & Social Empowerment Leadership Award
Shri Shivaswamy T.M.
Founder & Managing Director, Guarantee News Kannada
Leading Kannada News Channel in Public Service Broadcasting Award
Dr. Gandasi Sadananda Swamy
Journalist
Distinguished Journalism & Kannada Media Service Award
Dr. V. K. Srinivas
Head of Interventional Cardiology, Bengaluru
Distinguished Excellence in Interventional Cardiology & Healthcare Leadership Award
Dr. Deepak Guruji B.H.
Numerologist & Vastu Consultant
Excellence in Numerology, Vastu & Spiritual Guidance Services Award
Mr. Dharma Ram
Founder, Mahadev Jewellers, Bengaluru
Lifetime Excellence in Business Leadership, Ethical Entrepreneurship & Community Empowerment Award
Shri Pankaj Mandot
Business Leader
Young Business Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence Award
Shri Suhel Khan
Proprietor, SK Accumulators
Excellence in Recycling, Environmental Sustainability & Green Business Innovation Award
Shri Surendar Kumar Jain
Businessman & Social Worker
Excellence in Social Service & Responsible Business Leadership Award
Shri Sandeep B Reddy
Social Contributor
Public Welfare & Civic Responsibility Award
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF EMINENT DIGNITARIES
CMSB places on record its deep appreciation to the esteemed dignitaries for their guidance, encouragement, and institutional support in ensuring the success of this national ceremony.
Dr. M. A. Saleem, IPS
Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State
Sri Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS
Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City
Sri C. Vamsi Krishna, IPS
Joint Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru City
Smt. Anita B. Haddannavar, IPS
Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division
Smt. Sarah Fathima, IPS
Superintendent of Police, Railways
Sri Shrihari Babu B.L., IPS
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB)
Sri Raja Imam Kasim P., K.S.P.S
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-II)
Sri H. Manjunath Babu, K.S.P.S
Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security
Dr. (Hons.) Bickey Bangari, Founder Chairman, CMSB, expressed sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, officers, and awardees for their support in making the 9th CMSB National Awards - 2026 a grand success, and sought continued cooperation for future national initiatives.
Sri Mubarak S, Karnataka State President (CMSB) & Program Coordinator, also conveyed his appreciation for the valuable institutional support and coordination.
Issued by:
Press & Public Relations Cell
Council for Media & Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB)
New Delhi - India
Email: cmsbcentraloffice@gmail.com
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