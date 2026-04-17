SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: CMSB successfully hosted the 9th CMSB National Awards - 2026 on 10th April at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, honouring distinguished individuals for their excellence, integrity, and contributions to constitutional values and public service.

POLICE LEADERSHIP, COMMAND & LAW ENFORCEMENT HONOURS

Smt. Anita B. Haddannavar, IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division, Bengaluru City

Distinguished Policing Leadership & Public Service Excellence Award

Shri H. Manjunath Babu, K.S.P.S

Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, Bengaluru City

Distinguished Command & VVIP Security Leadership Award

Sri Raja Imam Kasim P, K.S.P.S

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-II), Bengaluru City

Distinguished Crime Investigation Leadership & Policing Excellence Award

Shri Basavaraj Teli

Assistant Commissioner of Police

Distinguished Policing Leadership & Public Service Excellence Award

Shri Gopal D. Jogin

Assistant Commissioner of Police - Special Enforcement Wing

Strategic Leadership in Special Enforcement Operations Award

Shri Mahanand H.K.

Assistant Commissioner of Police - Economic Offences Wing

Distinguished Command Excellence in Economic Offences Enforcement Award

Shri Narayanaswamy V

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanagara Sub-Division

Distinguished Command & Administrative Leadership Award

Sri Santhoshkumar H.V.

Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Security, Bengaluru

Distinguished Leadership in Chief Minister Security & Strategic Command Award

Shri Sathish Kumar R.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Intelligence, Bangalore Railway Sub-Division

Distinguished Intelligence Service & Strategic Security Award

Shri Madhusudana U

Detective Police Inspector, Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Excellence in Criminal Investigation & Detective Service Award

Shri Mohammed Mukarram

Police Inspector, Bengaluru City Police

Distinguished Crime Investigation & Anti-Narcotics Enforcement Service Award

Shri Nayeem Shariff M

Police Inspector, Entourage Officer to Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka

Distinguished Service in Raj Bhavan Security & Protocol Duty Award

Shri Ravikumar C

Police Inspector, Adugodi Police Station, South East Division, Bengaluru City

Distinguished Police Station Command & Law Enforcement Award

Shri Sathish Kumar U

Police Inspector, Girinagara Police Station

Excellence in Police Station Administration & Criminal Investigation Award

Shri Raju M.S.

Police Inspector, Subramanyapura Police Station

Law Enforcement & Crime Prevention Excellence Award

Shri Jagdeesh N

Police Inspector, Kengeri Police Station

Public Safety, Investigation & Community Policing Excellence Award

Shri Subramani K

Police Inspector, Govindarajanagara Police Station

Distinguished Service in Police Station Command & Investigation Award

Shri Suresh P

Police Inspector, OCW East

Excellence in Women-Centric Criminal Investigation

Smt. Bharathi D

Police Sub Inspector, Special Branch, Railways, Bengaluru

Special Branch Intelligence & Security Service Excellence Award

Shri Saddam Husen Nadaf

Police Sub Inspector, Koramangala Police Station

Crime Prevention & Investigation Excellence Award

Smt. Salima Munavalli H

Police Sub Inspector, Mico Layout Police Station

Public Service Policing & Law Enforcement Excellence Award

Smt. Bharathi R

Police Sub Inspector, Women Police Station, East Division, Bengaluru City

Women Protection & Justice Delivery Excellence Award

Shri Mahammad Arif

Police Sub Inspector, Chamarajpet Police Station

Community Policing & Law Enforcement Service Excellence Award

Shri Nagendra

Police Sub-Inspector, Bengaluru City Police Control Room

Operational Coordination & Emergency Response Excellence Award

Shri Javed Rahman

Police Sub-Inspector, Control Room, Bengaluru City

Operational Coordination & Emergency Response Excellence Award

Smt. S. Kamlamma

Police Sub Inspector

Excellence in Investigation & Law Enforcement Award

Smt. Reshma

Police Sub Inspector

Women Leadership in Policing & Public Service Excellence Award

Shri Rangesh

Police Sub Inspector

Operational Policing & Crime Control Excellence Award

Shri Harichandra

Assistant Sub-Inspector, OCW, Central Crime Branch

Service Excellence in Women Protection & Investigation Support Award

Shri Srinivas D

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kengeri Police Station

Meritorious Field Supervision & Investigation Support Award

Shri Chandrashekara B.S

Assistant Sub-Inspector

Operational Discipline & Special Enforcement Service

Shri Harisha P

Assistant Sub-Inspector

Community-Centric Policing & Women Safety Excellence

Shri Umesh K

Assistant Sub-Inspector

Service Excellence in Women Protection & Field Enforcement

Smt. Leela

Women Head Constable

Dedicated Women Police Service & Public Assistance Award

Shri Manjunatha V

Head Constable

Meritorious Service & Police Duty Excellence Award

Shri Mahadevaswamy

Head Constable, Cottonpet Police Station

Dedicated Service & Investigation Assistance Award

Shri Ganjendra

Head Constable

Dedicated Service in Women Protection Wing

Shri Sridhar

Head Constable

Meritorious Investigation Support & Case Handling

Shri Karthy

Police Constable, Women Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch

Dedicated Service in Women Protection Wing & Public Assistance Award

Shri Janaga Maha Kavi Raja N.K.

Police Constable, Byatarayanapura Police Station

Emerging Officer in Public Service & Law Enforcement Award

Shri Prasad Yadav

Police Constable

Emerging Excellence in Policing & Public Service

PUBLIC, MEDIA & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

Sri B. K. Altaf Khan

Chairman, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited

Distinguished Public Service & Social Empowerment Leadership Award

Shri Shivaswamy T.M.

Founder & Managing Director, Guarantee News Kannada

Leading Kannada News Channel in Public Service Broadcasting Award

Dr. Gandasi Sadananda Swamy

Journalist

Distinguished Journalism & Kannada Media Service Award

Dr. V. K. Srinivas

Head of Interventional Cardiology, Bengaluru

Distinguished Excellence in Interventional Cardiology & Healthcare Leadership Award

Dr. Deepak Guruji B.H.

Numerologist & Vastu Consultant

Excellence in Numerology, Vastu & Spiritual Guidance Services Award

Mr. Dharma Ram

Founder, Mahadev Jewellers, Bengaluru

Lifetime Excellence in Business Leadership, Ethical Entrepreneurship & Community Empowerment Award

Shri Pankaj Mandot

Business Leader

Young Business Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Shri Suhel Khan

Proprietor, SK Accumulators

Excellence in Recycling, Environmental Sustainability & Green Business Innovation Award

Shri Surendar Kumar Jain

Businessman & Social Worker

Excellence in Social Service & Responsible Business Leadership Award

Shri Sandeep B Reddy

Social Contributor

Public Welfare & Civic Responsibility Award

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF EMINENT DIGNITARIES

CMSB places on record its deep appreciation to the esteemed dignitaries for their guidance, encouragement, and institutional support in ensuring the success of this national ceremony.

Dr. M. A. Saleem, IPS

Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State

Sri Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City

Sri C. Vamsi Krishna, IPS

Joint Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru City

Smt. Anita B. Haddannavar, IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division

Smt. Sarah Fathima, IPS

Superintendent of Police, Railways

Sri Shrihari Babu B.L., IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB)

Sri Raja Imam Kasim P., K.S.P.S

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-II)

Sri H. Manjunath Babu, K.S.P.S

Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security

Dr. (Hons.) Bickey Bangari, Founder Chairman, CMSB, expressed sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, officers, and awardees for their support in making the 9th CMSB National Awards - 2026 a grand success, and sought continued cooperation for future national initiatives.

Sri Mubarak S, Karnataka State President (CMSB) & Program Coordinator, also conveyed his appreciation for the valuable institutional support and coordination.

Issued by:

Press & Public Relations Cell

Council for Media & Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB)

New Delhi - India

Email: cmsbcentraloffice@gmail.com

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