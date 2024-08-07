A Beginner's Guide to Investing in Fixed Deposits with Shriram Finance

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Investing can seem daunting, especially for beginners who are just starting to navigate the financial landscape. For those new to investing, understanding the importance of a balanced portfolio and the role of debt can be crucial. Fixed Deposits (FDs) offer a secure and straightforward entry point into the world of investments, and Shriram Finance is here to guide you through the process. Shriram Finance ensures that their fixed deposit schemes are easy to understand and manage, making them an ideal choice for novice investors looking to enter the world of investments with confidence. Why Consider Debt in Your Investment Portfolio?

When you build an investment portfolio, it is essential to balance growth and stability. While equity investments can offer high returns, they also come with higher risks. Debt instruments, on the other hand, provide stability and predictable returns, making them an integral part of a well-rounded portfolio.

Debt investments, such as Fixed Deposits, are ideal for risk-averse individuals and those looking to preserve their capital while earning a steady income. They offer a secure way to grow your savings without the volatility associated with other investments.

Fixed Deposits: The Safe Haven for Beginners

Fixed Deposits are one of the simplest and reliable investment options available. They provide a fixed rate of return over a specified period, ensuring that your money grows steadily. Here's why FDs are an excellent choice for novice investors:

* Higher Returns: Unlike market-linked investments, FDs offer pre-determined returns. The interest rate is fixed at the time of investment, and you receive the promised amount at maturity.

* Flexible Tenure: FDs offer flexibility in terms of investment tenure, ranging from 12 months to 60 months, allowing investors to choose a period that aligns with their financial goals.

* Periodic Interest Payments: Investors can choose to receive interest payments periodically (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly etc.), offering a steady income stream.

* No Market Volatility: FDs are not subject to market fluctuations, making them a stable investment option compared to other unpredictable investments.

Why Choose Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit?

Shriram Finance stands out as a trusted name in the financial services sector, offering attractive FD schemes tailored to meet the needs of diverse investors. Here's why investing in Shriram Finance FDs is a smart choice:

* Competitive Interest Rates: Shriram Finance offers one of the highest interest rates in the market, you can earn up to 9.40%* p.a. (including 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10% p.a. for women depositors).

* High Credit Ratings: Rated "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research - their FD is backed by strong financial fundamentals and a commitment to security.

* Flexible Investment Options: Whether you are looking for short-term or long-term investment options, Shriram Finance provides a range of tenures to suit your requirements.

* Easy Online Management: Managing your FD with Shriram Finance is hassle-free, thanks to their user-friendly online platform. You can track your investments, check interest rates, and renew deposits effortlessly on their website.

Start Your Investment Journey with Shriram Finance

Investing in Fixed Deposits is a prudent step for beginners looking to enter the world of investments. With Shriram Finance, you get the benefit of high returns, security, and exceptional service. Start your investment journey today and watch your savings grow steadily and securely.

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,082 branches and an employee strength of 74,645 servicing 83.97 lakhs of customers. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

With regards to deposit-taking activity of Shriram Finance Limited ('SFL'), viewers may refer to detailed information and T & C provided in our application form available at www.shriramfinance.in/downloads. The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 31st January 2023 issued by the Bank under section 45-IA of the RBI Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for repayment of deposits/discharge of the liabilities by the company.

