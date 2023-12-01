A Luxurious Vintage Extravaganza at The Chanakya Connoisseurs Closet

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 1: The Chanakya hosted a splendid vintage exhibit on November 24th where luxury shoppers embarked on an opulent journey through time. An affair for discerning connoisseurs and collectors, this luxurious event unveiled rare and iconic creations spanning the eras. Guests immersed themselves in the world of limited-edition collectibles, artworks, vintage fashion wear, timepieces, and jewels that defined the epitome of style through history, extending an invitation for an exclusive meet and greet with collectors and luxury brands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chanakya Connoisseurs Closet highlighted the intrinsic connection between luxury and timeless artistry, weaving a narrative steeped in storytelling, fashion, heritage, and unparalleled sophistication. Offering a captivating glimpse into the world of luxury through epochs, the event delivered a profound experience, with each collectible creation representing a cherished fragment of history, artistry, and timeless elegance.

Guests indulged in a celebration of vintage luxury, fostering a platform for shared passion for iconic treasures across luxury lifestyles. This exclusive evening featured insightful discussions, intimate gatherings, and enriching encounters carefully crafted to facilitate personalized engagements with the discerning connoisseurs & iconic luxury brands housed at The Chanakya. Brands such as Ted Baker, The Collective Denim, Brioni, and Perona orchestrated bespoke experiences, offering enchanting encounters that beckoned guests to unravel the exquisite craftsmanship behind their iconic creations.

In addition, this personalized affair presented luxury aficionados with unparalleled opportunities to experience and explore coveted collections from various collectors such as the Heritage Motoring Club of India, which united esteemed automobiles and collectors. Moreover, The Titus Museum showcased rare vintage cars, many once owned by Princely states, captivating automobile enthusiasts and collectors. Symetree Vintage Jewellery curated 8,000 vintage masterpieces over a decade, securing the legacy of vintage elegance. Museo Camera, founded by Aditya Arya, evolved from a collection of photographic equipment into a celebration of photography's evolution showcased Vageeswari, the world's finest field handcrafted cameras, which emerged through K. Karunakaran's craftsmanship in 1942. Absynthe Design seamlessly blended fashion and nostalgia, crafting innovative pieces like lamps from 1950s typewriters and a Bluetooth-enabled 1955 Philips radio. The Smoke Company offered an eclectic range from 24-carat gold leaf cigars to premium non-Cuban varieties, providing a multi-sensory experience. From Art Magnum's vintage art collection inspired by luminaries like Raja Ravi Verma artworks, Rabindranath Tagore and Jamini Roy to Royal Fables' fusion of palace studios and poshaks as old as 200 years, showcasing heritage fashion, guests could delve into the intricacies of luxury craftsmanship, uncovering its finest nuances and detailing.

The evening was all about 'commemorating Timeless luxury at The Chanakya as the attendees immersed themselves in the stories behind each vintage treasure and engaged on stylistic and chronological nuances to gain insights into the value and investment trends of vintage fashion, jewellery, and watches.

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director and Business Head at DLF Retail, emphasized, "The Chanakya is consistently at the forefront of curating exceptional luxury exhibits, spotlighting the in-house iconic brands and this time showcasing India's finest collectors across contemporary and traditional artistry & fashion. The curated vintage pieces at The Chanakya Connoisseurs Closet are a fascinating fusion across mediums, themes, and styles, celebrating the diversity in the world of luxury with a focus on storytelling."

Saurabh Bharara, Vice President, and Head of DLF Luxury, shared, "The Chanakya Connoisseurs Closet is where the excellence of the most exclusive brands, collections and luxury enthusiasts converge. This extraordinary exhibit dedicated to the story of vintage pieces and iconic luxury brands is a dynamic showcase coupled with entertainment and surprises for our guests!"

About The Chanakya

The Chanakya is an exclusive destination situated in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi where 'Luxury meets Leisure.' It hosts the best in Luxury, Fashion, Beauty, Gourmet & Entertainment, all under one roof.

It is home to renowned International luxury brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co. amongst others. Guests can indulge in delectable dining at the lively Cafe C over live musical entertainment or at MKT. The Chanakya is a retail experience of the finest kind, One that is meant to resonate with all your senses and leave you spellbound.

Follow on Instagram

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289587/The_Chanakya_Meet.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)