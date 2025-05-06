A New Dawn in Management Education: GRV School of Management (GRVSOM) Launched in Bengaluru

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: In a city celebrated as India's Silicon Valley, the future of management education has just been redefined. GRV School of Management (GRVSOM), an institution with a bold vision and unwavering commitment to academic excellence, is proud to announce the launch of its new age B School in Bengaluru.

Driven by Vision, Fuelled by Innovation

At the heart of GRVSOM lies a powerful vision: To be a Business School that fosters Innovation and creates pathways for futuristic business leaders who meet industry demands and fits into the recruiter's competency mapping.

The mission is equally compelling: To equip students with strategic, technological, and analytical skills to lead organizations in a rapidly evolving tech driven business, with integrity, innovation, and global insight.

A Leadership That Inspires

Guided by a Governing Council and Academic Advisory Board featuring some of the brightest minds from IITs, IIMs, and leading global corporations, GRVSOM ensures that its students receive mentorship and training aligned with global best practices. It also aims to create an Entrepreneurship cell which would create societal impact across all possible domains.

A New Age B-School with Global DNA

GRVSOM offers a two-year, full-time AICTE-approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program, meticulously crafted to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world. Through a unique learning model blending rigorous academics with real-world exposure, the school promises to mold future-ready leaders.

The PGDM programme shall also include:

- One-week International Immersion Programme at top institutions in Germany, France, or Singapore.

- Industry Certifications in cutting-edge domains like Agile and Big Data Analytics.

- Foreign Language Training (German, French, or Japanese).

- State-of-the-art KALIDAS Lab for experiential learning in data analytics and decision-making.

- 100% Summer Internship Placement and full placement support.

"Our curriculum beyond management curriculum and classroom lectures; it's about hands-on learning, strategic thinking, and building a mindset geared towards innovation and societal contribution," says Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Chairman, GRVSOM -- former Dean of IIM Lucknow, Noida Campus and Director FORE School of Management, Delhi with over 42 years of industry and academic experience.

"The curriculum is co-created with industry thought leaders and blended with latest tech certifications which shall give the student an edge and eventually address - the classical statement of the recruiters that students do not meet the requirements for the position", adds Dr. Das.

The Locational Advantage

Being located in Bengaluru near the airport, India's most dynamic innovation hub, gives GRVSOM students unparalleled access to top tech companies, a thriving startup ecosystem, and vibrant industry networks. The city's moderate climate and cosmopolitan culture further enhance the student experience.

Applications are now open for the inaugural PGDM batch 2025-27 with limited seats.

Applications are now open for the inaugural PGDM batch. Prospective students can apply via the GRVSOM website and become part of a pioneering institution committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

CLICK TO KNOW MORE.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)