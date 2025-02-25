A State-of-the-art Collaboration Between Neurom Innovations and Metakosmos Will Transform Space Suit Technology

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25: Neurom Innovations is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Metakosmos, which will develop state-of-the-art space suit technology to transform space travel. This partnership represents a major milestone in enhancing astronaut safety, mobility, and efficiency in deep-space environments.

The goal of the partnership is to develop Next-Gen Space Suit Technologies that will enhance astronaut flexibility, safety, and performance outside Earth's atmosphere. Kernel 360, the first commercially accessible bioastronautics suite, is the heart of the innovation. It assists astronauts throughout the entire lifecycle of human spaceflight--pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight.

This relationship was officially announced during a special T-Hub event in Hyderabad, which also recognized India's growing capacity for space innovation and technology.The event was a huge success for the home company Neurom Innovations, and it demonstrated Hyderabad's rise to prominence as a center for cutting-edge aeronautical advances.

Neurom Innovations is advancing the frontiers and transforming ideas into scalable, useful applications in the domains of space technology, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and spatial computing. The company's commitment to developing next-generation solutions is shaping the future of human spaceflight through intelligent, self-adaptive technology designed for the next phase of space exploration.

Expressing his delight for the relationship, Sumedh Sonkamble, CEO of Neurom Innovations, stated:

"This collaboration with Metakosmos signifies a pivotal moment in space exploration. By merging our advanced engineering expertise with Metakosmos's pioneering technologies, we are shaping a new era in human spaceflight--one defined by safer, smarter, and more efficient missions.This collaboration is further strengthened by Hyderabad's vibrant IT sector, which offers a strong network of people, R & D resources, and innovation that propels our group's advancement. Together, we are promoting a revolutionary and sustainable solutions that will advance space travel beyond Earth in addition to establishing new benchmarks for spacesuit design and mission execution.''

Neurom Innovations, a Hyderabad-based firm, is a pioneer in space technology, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and spatial computing, offering groundbreaking solutions that bridge the gap between innovation and real-world applications. Neurom has developed impactful solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and reliability in mission critical operations across industries including Oil & gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace, and smart infrastructure by utilising seamless integration of advanced engineering & cutting-edge research.

