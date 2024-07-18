A Swatch Summer Awaits with Big Bold Vibrant Vibes

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 18: Brace yourself for a burst of happiness with the light, transparent COLORS OF JOY Collection! Bigger is better and more is more when it comes to summer fun, memorable moments and good times. At Swatch, we know that summer is the time to break out of the old routine and dial up the color as you live your best life of lightness and freedom from sunrise to sunset. That's why we've created the brand-new COLORS OF JOY Collection. The six supersized BIG BOLD models were created for bold explorers and those proud to be different. BIG BOLD embodies an attitude, a mindset, and a way of life that is irreverent, confident, and entirely unexpected.

Presented in a range of transparent zingy, zesty, fresh and fun colors these watches are designed to be worn everywhere, with everything and they're ready for anything!

From the case to the bracelet, from the bezel to the glass and even the dial, the watches are made using biosourced materials. They're light, transparent, colorful and comfortable to wear as well as water resistant, making them the perfect holiday watch!

In a first for Swatch, the integrated, injection molded bracelet also has a biosourced folding butterfly clasp to ensure maximum lightness. It's a traditional high end watchmaking feature reimagined in our patented materials and offering a uniquely Swatch look and feel with guaranteed Swiss-made quality.

What better way to start the day than with the sunrise vibes of YELLOW JOY? It's a perfect shot of happiness to get you going and to signal that today is going to be epic.

Choose ORANGE JOY for the feel-good boost of warm morning sunlight. When things hot up you're guaranteed to still look cool every minute of every day.

TURQUOISE JOY invites you to dive right in and seize the day with a refreshing dip in the water or just a tall, cool drink. It's a moment of pure joy when you cool down in the afternoon heat.

PINK JOY is inspired by the early evening start of the sunset, bringing time with friends into the spotlight as you relax together and check out your social feeds for the best moments spent together so far.

PURPLE JOY reflects the magic of twilight as the warm summer evening moves from light to dark, from day to evening vibes, from shorts and swimsuits to your best party outfit and the promise of the evening to come.

The deep blue color of NAVY JOY makes it a perfect night-time companion for a moonlit walk, pillow talk or a night out on the town.

Whichever color you choose, embrace the BIG BOLD vibrant vibes and feel the joy. From the pool to the beach to the park and from sunrise to sunset, bigger is definitely better with the light, transparent COLORS OF JOY Collection where a Swatch summer awaits!

The COLORS OF JOY Collection is available from July 11, 2024, in Swatch stores worldwide and on swatch.com.

