Aadyam Handwoven collaborates with Konkona Sensharma to bolster its efforts on handloom craftsmanship and artisan livelihoods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Aadyam Handwoven, the corporate social enterprise from the house of Aditya Birla, proudly announces its collaboration with acclaimed actor and filmmaker Konkona Sensharma. Working closely with weaver communities across Bhuj, Bhadohi Mirzapur, Gadwal, Kashmir, Pochampally, Varanasi, Angara, Pulagurtha and Venkatagiri, Aadyam Handwoven was born from a deep respect for India's enduring handloom traditions. With a vision to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for artisans, the brand co creates with them each season by blending international design perspectives with time honored techniques.

At the heart of Aadyam lies its philosophy of #HeirloomsForTheFuture. An heirloom is not defined by age. It is cherished, lived with, and passed on. Konkona Sensharma's association emerges from this very ethos. Raised amidst literature, cinema, and layered artistic discourse, her aesthetic reflects a deep appreciation for authenticity and meaning. Her intuitive elegance and understated choices mirror the handloom spirit that Aadyam champions. She embodies the modern cultural connoisseur who values craftsmanship, narrative, and soul in both art and attire.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Manish Saksena, Business Lead, Aadyam Handwoven, said:

"She is a thinking person's actor and director. Her repertoire in films speaks to all sections of the society; equally and homogeneously. Moreover her lineage which is culturally immersive is something that sits unequivocally with our brand, Aadyam Handwoven's ethos. We are delighted to join hands with her and have her voice to amplify our impact efforts on weaving communities and livelihood generation. She epitomizes our belief in creating #HeirloomsForTheFuture be it textiles, films, performing arts or just pure legacy."

Expressing her perspective on the collaboration, Konkona Sensharma said:

"Textiles have been part of my life since childhood- in the clothes I wear, the spaces I inhabit, and the stories I carry. I'm drawn to Aadyam's commitment to creating handwoven heirlooms that feel alive in a contemporary home, and equally meaningful in the sarees we choose to wear -- rich with texture, presence and quiet depth. It's rare to find a brand that sees craft as a living dialogue -- not just heritage on display. That's why I chose to associate with Aadyam -- because I genuinely feel at home in their world of craft, and I see in their textiles and garments the same emotional continuity that I value in life."

This association is not anchored in conventional ambassador narratives. Instead, it is a meeting of values, more like a handloom patron. It reinforces Aadyam's belief that handloom textiles are tactile luxury essentials and design objects that enrich both wardrobes and living spaces.

Through initiatives like #CultureBeyondTextiles, Aadyam continues to celebrate Indian heritage as a living, evolving continuum that extends beyond fabric into music, performance, literature and shared cultural experiences. With Konkona's voice and sensibility aligning with this vision, the brand further strengthens its mission to spotlight weaving communities and champion slow, meaningful creation.

About Aadyam Handwoven

Aadyam Handwoven is a corporate social enterprise from the house of Aditya Birla, dedicated to creating a self sustaining ecosystem for India's finest artisans. By supporting and selling handcrafted textiles rooted in tradition yet shaped by contemporary design, Aadyam works to positively impact artisan livelihoods while bringing enduring craft into modern homes and wardrobes worldwide.

