Aarti Industries Reports 17% Sequential QoQ Growth in EBIDTA, Driven by Strong Volume Performance

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), one of the leading global speciality chemicals companies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of FY25. The company's audited results were approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held earlier today.

On a consolidated basis, for the quarter, the income from operations stood at Rs 2035 Cr as compared to Rs 1786 Cr in Q2FY25 ('previous quarter'). EBITDA stood at Rs 236 Cr as compared to Rs 202 Cr in the previous quarter. PAT stood at Rs 46 Cr as compared to Rs 52 Cr in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the results, Suyog Kotecha, CEO and Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd said, "In a dynamic global environment, AIL delivered a resilient performance despite market challenges in Q3 FY25 with EBITDA growing sequentially on the back of strong volume growth. While pricing pressures weighed on margins, we remain focused on risk mitigation through cost efficiencies, product diversification and geographic expansion into the US, Europe, and Japan markets. With a robust innovation pipeline and sustainability at our core, we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in high-growth applications."

Financial Highlights

* Quarterly revenues at Rs2035 Cr, marking a 14% increase Q-o-Q

* EBITDA grew by 17% Q-o-Q to Rs 236 Cr, driven by Volume growth, Operating leverage and Product mix improvements

* PAT at Rs46 Cr, a 12% Q-o-Q decrease (impacted by mark to market loss on Long-term ECB Loan of Rs 23 Cr arising due to Rupee depreciation)

* Exports saw sequential growth, while domestic volumes remained stable across most end-use applications

* 9M FY25 Financials

- Revenue stood at Rs 5,833 Cr compared to Rs 5,057 Cr in the previous 9MFY24, reflecting a 15% increase. EBIDTA was Rs 749 Cr, up from Rs. 702 Cr, marking a 7% growth

Business Highlights:

* Nitro-toluene & Ethylation capacity expansion projects were successfully commissioned and volume ramp-up will continue through Q4FY25

* Two renewable energy power purchase agreements for solar and hybrid power were concluded. AIL's renewable share in total power purchase to exceed 75% by Q1FY27 and will accrue significant savings in power costs

* 'Re Sustainability and Recycling Pvt. Limited' and 'Aarti Circularity Limited' a wholly owned subsidiary of AIL, entered into a joint venture to drive the development of Plastic Materials Recycling Facilities (PMRFs) across India

Awards and Recognition

* Received the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award 2024 by IIMM at their National Convention

* Honoured with the ETHREX Award 2024 for Exceptional Employee Experience- Large Scale Category

* Recognised as one of the top Supply Chain Champions in the chemical sector by ISCM Supply Chain Ranking 2024

About AIL

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company globally ranks at 1st - 4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The Company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices and immense care for its people and the planet defines its path to success.

Website - www.aarti-industries.com

Linkedin- https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610938/5146178/Aarti_Industries_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)