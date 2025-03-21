Aavas Financiers Celebrates Historic Milestone: Surpasses Rs. 20,000 Crores in Assets Under Management

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21: Aavas Financiers is proud to announce a significant milestone in our journey - achieving Rs. 20,000 Crores in Assets Under Management (AUM). This remarkable achievement reaffirms our commitment to providing accessible and affordable housing finance to thousands of families across India. Aavas Financiers' vision and mission is to enrich the lives of low- and middle-income individuals in unserved and underserved markets by helping them realize their dreams of owning a home.

Over the past decade, Aavas has cumulatively disbursed Rs. 33500 Crores to over 3.62 lakh customers, demonstrating consistent growth, pristine asset quality, and sustainable profitability while embracing technology.

Today, we are a pan-India player with 373 branches across 14 states, 80% of which are in Tier 2 to Tier 5 towns, reinforcing our deep commitment to financial inclusion.

In addition to expanding our branch network, we continue to prioritize value-accretive partnerships that enhance our digital channels, CSC, Emitra and Ecosystem Channel Partners enabling us to tap into new customer segments, particularly New to Credit and New to Mortgage Customers.

Commenting on the achievement, Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said: "The achievement of Rs. 20,000 Crore AUM represents the dreams fulfilled, homes built, and lives transformed.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Stakeholders, Our Customers, Partners and the entire Aavas team who have been instrumental in this journey.

The housing sector in India is poised to benefit from favourable factors, including a young and growing population, rising disposable incomes, robust infrastructure development, fuelled by low mortgage penetration and an immense need across diverse geographies and income segments.

Within the expansive and sometimes underestimated vast interior, affectionately known as Bharat, rising retail prosperity coupled with the Indian government's efforts to enhance infrastructure is paving the way for a prosperous future for all of Bharat. The RBI estimates that India has a housing shortage of 100 million houses, with 95% of the shortage coming from lower-income groups and economically weaker sections. This shortage has led to a boom in construction activities and affordable housing loan demand in Tier 3 to 5 Cities. The Government of India's proactive measures towards achieving 'Housing for All' augurs well for the vision and mission of Aavas.

The large unserved, under-served, and underbanked population in India is the biggest of its kind globally. The huge runway available for Affordable Housing Finance Companies gives us confidence that we can continue our momentum in serving the unserved, underserved, and underbanked customers in Tier 3 to Tier 5 markets, with relentless focus on risk-adjusted returns.

We aspire to become India's largest and most trusted affordable housing finance company. This ambition is about sparking a revolution in financial inclusion, impacting millions of lives across India. It is about propelling the nation forward, one individual at a time, and solidifying our role as catalysts in India's development story."

