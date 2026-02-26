Canada's PM Mark Carney to visit India on Feb 26: What's on agenda?
The trip comes after Canadian PM Mark Carney and PM Narendra Modi met last year in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, where they agreed to formally launch negotiations on a trade deal
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in India on February 26 for a visit aimed at expanding bilateral ties and forging new partnerships across key sectors.
According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, Carney will begin his trip in Mumbai before travelling to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi.
"The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence," the statement said.
Carney will also engage with business leaders during the visit. The meetings are intended to identify fresh investment opportunities and encourage closer collaboration between companies in both countries. In addition, the two countries may initiate formal negotiations on a trade deal.
The trip comes after Carney and PM Modi met in November 2025 in Johannesburg on the margins of the G20 Summit, where they agreed to formally launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner in goods and services, with two-way trade valued at $30.8 billion. The CEPA aims to more than double trade to $70 billion by 2030.
PM Modi had also travelled to Canada to attend the G7 Summit in June 2025, which marked the "reset" in ties between the two countries after bilateral relations plummeted during the tenure of then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in 2024. Trudeau had alleged a potential Indian link in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim that New Delhi rejected as "absurd".
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST