Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Investors can check their allotment status for the Clean Max Enviro IPO on the official NSE and BSE websites, MUFG Intime India portal
Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Clean Max Enviro Energy, a renewable energy provider, is expected to be finalised today, February 26, 2026. However, the IPO received a muted response from investors with an overall subscription of only 94 per cent.
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Clean Max IPO received bids for 20.56 million shares against 21.82 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 2.83 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 54 per cent. The retail investors' quota was booked only 6 per cent.
Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India.
Steps to check Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Clean Max Enviro' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Clean Max Enviro IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select 'Clean Max Enviro' under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Clean Max Enviro IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Clean Max Enviro were trading at ₹1,036 per share in the grey market, a discount of ₹17 or 1.6 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹1,000 to ₹1,053.
Clean Max Enviro IPO listing date
Clean Max Enviro opened for public subscription on Monday, February 23, and closed on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. Clean Max Enviro IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Monday, March 2, 2026.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:58 AM IST