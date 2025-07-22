Aavas Financiers Ltd. Hosts PMAY Urban 2.0 Customer Felicitation & Green Home Certificate Distribution Ceremony in Udaipur

BusinessWire India

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 22: Aavas Financiers Ltd., a leading name in affordable housing finance, proudly hosted the PMAY Urban 2.0 Customer Felicitation & Green Home Certificate Distribution Ceremony recently at Hotel Ramada, Udaipur. The event celebrated the successful homeownership journey of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 and recognized their contribution to sustainable living through the distribution of Green Home Certificates.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries:

* Shri Kuldip Narayan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India (Board Member, National Housing Bank)

* Smt. Sarika Pradhan, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim (Board Member, National Housing Bank)

* Shri Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, National Housing Bank

* Shri Prabhanjan Mohapatra, Board Member, National Housing Bank

* Senior Officials from the National Housing Bank

The event was part of Aavas' efforts to contribute to the Government of India's "Housing for All" initiative by providing access to formal housing finance for underserved communities in Tier 2 to Tier 4 cities.

Shri Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI, appreciated Aavas Financiers' Green Home initiative and called it a model worth scaling. He encouraged people to "each one, teach one" about green housing benefits and reminded housing finance institutions of their role in reaching underserved segments to maximise the impact of PMAY Urban 2.0.

Shri Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, National Housing Bank, highlighted that owning a home is a basic need and lifelong aspiration for every Indian. He stressed the importance of promoting the Green Home concept to encourage sustainable living, reduce energy costs, and protect the planet. He also urged everyone to spread awareness about PMAY Urban 2.0 within their communities.

Shri Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director & CEO, Aavas Financiers Ltd stated:

"We are honoured to partner in the nation-building initiative of PMAY (Urban) and to be a trusted enabler in the homeownership journey of thousands of families. This event is a celebration of hope, dignity, and dreams fulfilled. We also take pride in recognising our customers' commitment to eco-conscious living through Green Home Certifications, aligning with our broader goal of sustainable housing."

Through this initiative, Aavas Financiers reaffirms its commitment to making affordable and environment-friendly housing a reality for every Indian. The Green Home Certificates were awarded to encourage sustainable building practices, promote energy efficiency, and acknowledge the role of homeowners in reducing their environmental footprint.

