Aayush Wellness Limited's stock price rises 80% in 3 months, 500% in 1 year, and 5000% in 2 years

New Delhi [India], May 15: Stock price of Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], India's preventive healthcare company has risen over 80% in last three months and trading at Rs. 105.92 per share on 14 May 2025. The stock is one of the top wealth generator in the Dalal Street over the last 2-3 years' time. Company's stock price was locked in upper circuit back to back from over last many trading sessions.

- Company has rewarded its shareholders with a bonus issue and 1:10 stock split

- Company is planning expansion into preventive healthcare with Smart Health Kiosks & Medical Support centre; To Invest upto Rs. 25 crore in the expansion

- Opens first centre in Mumbai, Aims to expand presence across India and to improve offline distribution network

In the last three months, Aayush Wellness stock price risen 80% from Rs. 58.25 per share to Rs. 105.92 per share on 14 May 2025. In the last 1 years, stock price grown from Rs. 17.56 per share, offering a return of over 500%. Over a 2 years period, Rs. 1 lakh invested in the stock of Aayush wellness has grown to Rs. 54.16 lakh - over 54 fold rise.

In 2024, the company executed a stock split, changing its issued share capital in relation to an existing share of Rs 10 to a new share of Rs 1 in a 1:10 ratio. The ex-split date was on August 5, 2024. Subsequently, it announced a bonus issue in December 2024 of 1 against 2, meaning one bonus share would be given for every 2 shares held by the shareholders. These were done with the aim of increasing liquidity and widening investor interest.

Company is taking a significant step toward accessible and proactive healthcare by launching its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The Company plans to invest up to Rs. 25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase company's physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The company envisions a future where preventive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of everyday life, reducing dependency on reactive treatments. With this initiative, Aayush Wellness Limited continues to strengthen its presence in the $372 billion Indian healthcare market, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

For the quarter ended 31st December 2024, company declared interim dividend @ rate of 1% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1 each.

Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited said "The Cloud Clinic model through this Health ATM is unique as it will deliver affordable yet high quality healthcare services to under privileged population of India. Our solution not only promotes early detection and prevention but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner."

The health ATM shall be able to conduct a up to 59 test including blood test, sugar test, Urine test, Haemoglobin test, skin test, eye test, cancer risk test, Lipid Profile test, and other basic health checkups, at a very affordable price. Further, the health ATM shall also facilitate Telemedicine, maintain Digital Health Records, Cloud connectivity generates smart reports and integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to benefit majority of the Indian Population."

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

