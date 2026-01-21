Abilytics Appoints Balesh Lakshminarayanan as Chief Executive Officer

PNN

Santa Clara (California) [USA], January 21: Abilytics Inc, a next-generation technology company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with a Global Capability Centre in Kochi, India, today announced the appointment of Balesh Lakshminarayanan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Abilytics is building foundational technology for the next era of enterprise AI. As one of the first movers in AI orchestration, the company helps organisations design, build, and operate dependable intelligent systems by orchestrating data, models, and AI agents into unified, outcome-driven applications. With deep expertise in data, platform engineering and analytics, Abilytics is creating the backbone for the next decade of AI driven transformation.

Commenting on his appointment, Balesh Lakshminarayanan said, "We are at a cusp in the technology industry. Over the last decade, cloud, APIs, and platform engineering have become the foundation of digital transformation. In the coming decade, agentic knowledge, agent-to-agent communication, and the ability to orchestrate multiple AI models into reliable enterprise systems will define AI transformation. Abilytics is uniquely positioned in this ecosystem with deep engineering expertise, strong IP, research-driven thinking, and a world-class team focused on solving enterprise-related AI problems. I am excited to lead this journey and help organisations build intelligent systems that are scalable, trustworthy, and future-ready."

CFO, Ms Anu Jose added, "We are delighted to welcome Balesh as Chief Executive Officer of Abilytics. We are entering a defining phase for the enterprise AI industry, with platform and orchestration spending growing at unprecedented speed. With new leadership in place and our expansion plans across the US, India and other geographies, Abilytics is well-positioned to accelerate growth, scale enterprise adoption, and build a category-leading AI platform business."

Balesh brings over two decades of experience in technology consulting, cloud computing, digital transformation, and enterprise platforms. He is the former CEO and Co-Founder of ABSYZ Inc., which he successfully scaled from two founders to nearly 500 consultants globally before exiting.

He has been widely recognised for his entrepreneurial leadership and industry impact. Balesh was named among the Times of India 40 Under 40 for excellence in entrepreneurship and leadership and was recently honoured as CEO of the Year by Business Leader Group for building one of the fastest-growing technology consulting firms in the ecosystem.

Abilytics investors and board welcomed the appointment, saying, "We are excited to welcome Balesh as CEO of Abilytics. He is a proven, award-winning entrepreneur with a rare ability to build and scale technology businesses from zero to global scale. His vision for AI orchestration and enterprise-grade AI systems aligns perfectly with Abilytics' long-term roadmap, and we are confident he will build one of the most important AI platform companies to emerge from the USA and India."

With Balesh at the helm, Abilytics is poised to accelerate product innovation, expand globally, and help enterprises adopt AI systems that are reliable, interoperable, and governed at scale.

About Abilytics

Abilytics is a next-generation technology company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with a Global Capability Centre in Kochi, India. The company focuses on platform engineering, analytics, and AI orchestration, helping enterprises design, build, and operate dependable intelligent systems by orchestrating data, models, and AI agents into unified, outcome-driven platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)