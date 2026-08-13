Academic by Forever52 celebrates India's Independence Day with "Freedom to Learn. Freedom to Create."

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: This Independence Day, Academic by Forever52 is celebrating a different kind of freedom--the freedom to learn professional makeup, build a career and become financially independent.

For aspiring makeup artists, education is only the beginning. Building a complete professional vanity can require a significant investment, especially when artists need multiple foundation and concealer shades to work across different Indian skin tones. Many students are forced to delay their careers, compromise on quality or spend beyond their means before they can even begin earning.

Created from Forever52's 17 years of professional makeup experience, Academic by Forever52 was developed to help address this challenge.

The range brings together professional-quality essentials at accessible prices, helping students and emerging artists build a practical vanity for learning, practising and starting their careers. The collection includes foundations, liquid concealers, concealer palettes, loose powders, bronzers, Prep + Prime and a makeup fixer.

"Independence is also about having the freedom to choose your career and build your own future. Through Academic by Forever52, we want to help aspiring artists access professional-quality products without placing unnecessary financial pressure on themselves or their families," said Rajat Aggarwal, CEO of Future Makeup.

Academic by Forever52 combines international product-development experience with feedback from professional artists, students and beauty consumers. Its products and versatile shades have been developed around the practical requirements of a working makeup kit.

"Our objective was not simply to create lower-priced makeup. We wanted to create a professional, value-for-money range that students can confidently learn with, work with and eventually earn with," Aggarwal added.

To mark India's Independence Day, Academic by Forever52 will offer Flat 30% Off across the range for 24 hours, beginning at 12 noon on 15 August 2026.

The Freedom Sale will be available on the Forever52 India website and at participating Forever52 exclusive stores, subject to availability.

FREEDOM TO LEARN. FREEDOM TO CREATE. FREEDOM TO BUILD YOUR FUTURE.

About Academic by Forever52

Academic by Forever52 is an education-led professional makeup range created for students, emerging artists and working makeup professionals. Developed using Forever52's 17 years of professional beauty experience, the range offers professional-quality formulas, versatile shades and practical vanity essentials at accessible prices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)