ACE Group Achieves Landmark Sales Worth Rs. 5,000 Crore on Yamuna Expressway

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: ACE Group, a leading real estate developer in the NCR, has achieved a significant milestone with sales of residential and commercial properties exceeding Rs. 5,000 crores along the rapidly developing Yamuna Expressway region. This milestone reaffirms ACE Group's strong presence in the region and underlines the increasing investor confidence in one of India's most promising real estate hotspots.

The Rs. 5,000 crore value includes sales from a mix of real estate categories, including plotted developments, integrated townships, mix of low rise and high rise apartments, studios and luxury retail and commercial spaces across multiple ACE projects in the area. These projects have been well-received by homebuyers, institutional investors, and business owners alike due to their strategic location, modern infrastructure, and strong future growth prospects.

The 165 km long Yamuna Expressway, which connects Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida to Agra, has seen a surge in development activity over the past few years, fuelled by mega infrastructure initiatives such as the new Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Film City, Olympic City, Heritage City, logistic parks, and IT hubs. ACE Group has been among the first movers to recognize and capitalize on this potential, delivering integrated developments that blend quality construction with sustainable urban planning.

Stating on this landmark accomplishment, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of ACE Group, said: "We are glad to share that ACE Group has successfully sold units' worth more than Rs. 5,000 crores of our projects on the Yamuna Expressway. This milestone reflects the success of our focused developments in high-potential locations and the continued trust our customers and investors place in our delivery and vision. We always felt that this area is poised for massive growth, and our vision is to create world-class developments that align with the evolving needs of modern India. This achievement motivates us to continue building contemporary and sustainable spaces that add long-term value to the lives of our investors and buyers."

ACE Group's projects in this area and nearby are known for their topmost quality, in time delivery, and intelligently designed spaces. With a focus on community living, environmental sustainability, and smart urban amenities, ACE residential and commercial projects have become a preferred choice for both end-users and investors looking for stable ROI.

Ace embarked on its journey along the Yamuna Expressway just a year ago with its flagship commercial venture, Ace YXP. Since then, the momentum hasn't slowed. Ace has rapidly expanded its footprint with a range of landmark developments -- from upscale residential apartments like Ace Terra and Ace Verde to expansive integrated townships such as Ace Estate and Ace Acreville, and stylish, modern Studio Apartments - The Nest at Ace Verde. These projects have quickly become magnets for a diverse audience -- from first-time homebuyers and savvy investors to retailers, entrepreneurs, and corporate powerhouses -- all drawn by the immense potential of the Yamuna Expressway, now emerging as the region's next major growth engine.

The Rs. 5,000 crore sales milestone is a testament to ACE Group's strategic foresight and execution capabilities. As the region witnesses further infrastructural progress and connectivity upgrades, ACE Group is well-positioned to lead the next phase of urban expansion.

With this achievement, ACE continues to reinforce its legacy of trust, quality, and innovation in India's real estate sector, especially along the Yamuna Expressway, with more projects in the pipeline to meet growing demand.

