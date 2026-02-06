ACG Packaging Materials Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network as World's First Pharmaceutical Packaging Company

PRNewswire

Davos [Switzerland], February 6: ACG Packaging Materials today announced that its Shirwal facility has been named a global Lighthouse and welcomed into the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Lighthouse Network (GLN). This marks ACG's second Lighthouse recognition, following its first in 2023 for the Pithampur capsules manufacturing facility. The distinction underscores ACG's leadership in leveraging smart manufacturing to make medicines safer, sustainable, and more affordable globally.

Commenting on the recognition, Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG said: "ACG has always believed that true leadership in the packaging sector comes from building smarter - not competing harder. Our Shirwal facility is now our second site to be recognised by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, making ACG the world's first pharmaceutical packaging company to receive this honour."

He further added: "This achievement reflects the structures and frameworks we are putting in place across the Group. All ACG business entities are converging to optimise packaging so that medicines are safer, more sustainable, and more affordable. Repetition is the test of proof - in line with our 'Make it Better' commitment, we are replicating this Lighthouse excellence across our facilities and pioneering Sustainability Lighthouses for responsible, resilient manufacturing from India."

At Shirwal, the transformation programme spans end-to-end manufacturing operations and is enabled by generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital twin technologies. Operating in a highly competitive and increasingly commoditised pharmaceutical packaging market, the facility undertook a comprehensive digital transformation journey to boost productivity, agility and quality-while also reducing energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting a safer, more empowered workplace.

The programme has strengthened day-to-day decision-making by bringing greater visibility to operations and enabling faster, more consistent responses to variation across key manufacturing processes.

These initiatives have delivered measurable improvements, including:

- 40% reduction in lead times

- 71% reduction in defects

- 31% reduction in energy consumption

- 34% improvement in on-time delivery in full

For customers, this translates into shorter lead times, fewer defects and more dependable delivery performance at scale.

S R Shivshankar, CEO, ACG Packaging Materials, said: "This recognition reflects the commitment of our teams at Shirwal and their ability to integrate advanced digital technologies into everyday manufacturing operations. It strengthens our focus on delivering consistent quality, productivity and sustainability for customers worldwide."

Balajikasiram Sundararajan, Chief Digital Officer, ACG Group, said: "Through our Build the Future programme, ACG is driving technology-led transformation across the manufacturing value chain, enabling smart manufacturing, connected products and services, and new business models. This prestigious Global Lighthouse recognition inspires us to continue scaling innovation across our businesses."

Kiva Allgood, Head, Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum, said: "Competitiveness today is no longer defined by efficiency alone, but by the ability to sense, adapt and respond at speed. The Global Lighthouse Network showcases how intelligence-led operations are placing resilience and sustainability at the core of industrial performance."

About the Global Lighthouse Network

The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative recognising best-in-class operational sites and value chains that have achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability and talent. The initiative was co-founded with McKinsey & Company and is counselled by an advisory board of industry leaders working together to shape the future of global manufacturing.

About ACG

For more than six decades, ACG has been at the forefront of developing innovative production solutions tailored for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, our offerings span capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, visual inspection and traceability solutions built to international standards. ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

