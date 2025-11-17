NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 17: AEx Sport, the flagship sports entertainment platform of London-based AdiGroupe, in collaboration with India's Prasar Bharati, are charging ahead with fire in their stride. They have greenlit an out-of-the-box, eye-catching Indian storyline that fuses Bharat's rich entertainment and cultural heritage with the raw power of wrestling and the nation's rising spirit of nationalism, pride, equanimity, and valour.

This is not just a refresh. It is a reinvention. A person closely associated with one of the content providers revealed that this is a high-impact, Bharat-first vision designed to resonate deeply, inspire passionately, and dominate the Indian sports entertainment landscape to satisfy world's largest and pickiest millennial and Gen Z demographic with a compelling storyline that could truly capture the pulse of Indian audiences for multiple seasons. They also claim it has the support of grassroots basis in-depth outreach to organizations across urban, semi-urban and rural India.

AEx SPORT and Prasar Bharati has also been evaluating for several months a proposal from Australian-originated GLW for this upcoming India-centric sports entertainment content. Sources reveal that a rigorous review fueled by in-depth market research and direct stakeholder consultations exposed critical gaps in GLW's concept. Its outdated, West-first legacy-driven approach was simply out of touch with the dynamic, evolving demands of India's sports and entertainment ecosystem. Sources say AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati have officially dropped the GLW concept despite GLW's aggressive pitching, as it is said their out-of-touch proposal has no place in the evolving roadmap.

AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati is said to be doubling down on its new property's identity as a proudly homegrown powerhouse, crafting content that reflects India's realities, celebrates its athletic grit, and meets sky-high viewer expectations every day for 40 weeks.

This forward-looking direction, insiders say, underscores a commitment to building a proudly Indian sports entertainment ecosystem, one that is original, ambitious, and aligned with the nation's rapidly evolving viewer landscape.

