Aditya Group of Institutions Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony; Celebrates Academic Excellence Across Disciplines

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: The Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), one of Mumbai's leading educational conglomerates offering programmes in management, architecture, design, and technology, celebrated its Convocation Ceremony on Friday, May 15, 2026, at its grand auditorium in Borivali (West). The event marked a significant milestone for graduating students across multiple disciplines and showcased AGI's continued commitment to academic excellence and industry-aligned education.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Shekhar Channe, IAS, Chief Information Commissioner, Maharashtra State, who presided as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Shri Yugal Sikri, former Managing Director of RPG Life Sciences, and Shri Ketan Sheth, Chairman of the Mumbai Chapter of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID).

AGI, founded in 2011 by Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, has grown into a multi-institutional educational ecosystem comprising the Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR), and the Aditya College of Art, Architecture and Design (ACAAD). The institutions are known for their industry-oriented curriculum, strong placement outcomes, and global academic collaborations.

During the convocation, meritorious students from all programmes were felicitated with medals by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour. These programmes included:

* Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

* Master of Management Studies (MMS)

* Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch)

* Master of Architecture (M. Arch)

* Bachelor of Vocation (B. Voc.) in Interior Design

Degrees and diplomas were conferred upon all successful graduates of the academic year.

In his keynote address, Shri Shekhar Channe emphasised the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving world. He urged students to "learn, unlearn, and relearn" as a lifelong approach to personal and professional growth. His message resonated strongly with AGI's philosophy of fostering adaptability, innovation, and a growth mindset among students.

Guest of Honour Shri Yugal Sikri spoke about the qualities of transformational leadership required in today's dynamic business environment, while Shri Ketan Sheth highlighted the importance of professionalism and ethical conduct, especially for students entering creative and design-driven industries.

The convocation also reflected the achievements and academic diversity of AGI's constituent institutions:

* ASBM, known for its AICTE-approved PGDM programmes, recently launched new specialisations in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Business Analytics.

* AIMSR, a NAAC-accredited and ISO-certified institution affiliated with the University of Mumbai, continues to strengthen its management and technology programmes, including MMS, MCA, BMS, and upcoming BS and MS programmes.

* ACAAD, formerly Aditya College of Architecture, has emerged as a leading centre for architecture, design, and applied arts, with strong industry collaborations and global design initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of faculty, staff, parents, and industry partners who contribute to the holistic development of AGI students.

With its expanding academic portfolio, global collaborations, and strong industry connect, the Aditya Group of Institutions continues to play a pivotal role in shaping future-ready professionals across management, technology, architecture, and design.

For more information, visit: https://www.adityacampus.org/

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