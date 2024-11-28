Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Borivali (W), Mumbai Wins National Best Institution; Director Honoured with Education Leadership Award

By

New Delhi [India], November 28: Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR), Borivali (W), Mumbai has achieved a significant milestone by being acknowledged with the National Best Institution Award from the 31st Business School Affaire and Dewang Mehta National Education Leadership Awards. Held at Taj Lands' End in Mumbai on November 22, 2024, this prestigious award recognised AIMSR's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and leadership development. The award event brought together prominent figures from the corporate and educational fields.

The Business School Affaire and Dewang Mehta National Education Leadership Awards, supported by the Dewang Mehta Foundation, recognise outstanding contributions to management education. As a recipient, AIMSR is granted the right to use the award emblem in its marketing, enhancing its standing as a pioneer in the industry.

On this momentous occasion, Dr. Balkrishna Parab from AIMSR remarked, "This honour is a proud reflection of our entire community's diligent effort and dedication--from our instructors and staff to our students, who all have been devoted to excellence. It emphasises our ongoing commitment to offering top-notch instruction and creating a setting that promotes development and leadership. The jury and organisers' recognition of our dedication to developing the next generation of business leaders and inspiring us to strive for even greater success is greatly appreciated."

It is a double joy for the Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) as Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Director of the Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) was also awarded the National Education Leadership Award at the 31st Business School Affairs and the Dewang Mehta National Leadership Awards.

The criteria for selection of the awardee were: (a) Demonstrating strong leadership skills that inspire and motivate staff and students; (b) Implementation of new and creative approaches to education and leadership; (c) Enhancements to the curriculum that promote critical thinking and learning; and (d) Improvements in student performance and outcomes. The jury consisted of senior leaders, researchers, and academicians.

The National Best Institution Award is highly esteemed for its rigorous selection process, evaluating organizations across various comprehensive criteria. These include the effective use of technology in education, exemplary placement records, outstanding leadership, best-in-class infrastructure, and a significant impact on students. Additionally, the award considers an institution's future orientation, emphasizing its vision and adaptability in shaping education for the years to come.

A distinguished jury of world leaders, industry experts, and famous academics performed a thorough review as part of the evaluation process. The jury comprised Dr. C. M. Dwivedi, CEO and President of Management and Productivity Consultancy Services; Professor Indira Parikh, President of Antardisha and former Dean of IIM Ahmedabad; and Dr. Arun Arora, Executive Chairman of Edvance Pre-schools Pvt. Ltd. and Emeritus Chairman of the World HRD Congress.

AIMSR: Shaping Future Leaders

Modern facilities, innovative curricula, and high placement rates all attest to AIMSR's steadfast dedication to providing top-notch management education. The school has taken the lead in employing technology to enhance educational opportunities and prepare students for fast-paced corporate environments.

Among AIMSR's accomplishments are:

- It is providing students with opportunities for transformative learning that empower them

- They are developing leaders to produce professionals prepared for the future

- Keeping up a robust industry-academia relationship to give students real-world experience

With this noteworthy accomplishment, AIMSR is well-positioned to carry out its aim of providing top-notch education and encouraging an innovative and exceptional culture. This honour serves as a base for AIMSR to keep raising the bar for institutional and professional achievements.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.aimsr.edu.in/

